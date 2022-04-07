Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her Sour tour in a look you can shop right now. The 19-year-old singer took to the stage in Portland, Oregon in an ensemble plucked straight from the ’90s. A feat, considering she wasn’t actually born until 2003.

In snaps shared by photographer Will Schweinfurth, Rodrigo is seen wearing a sheer, black corseted bustier top from Edikted, complete with hanging garter straps and layered under a totally sheer mesh bodysuit. The top is not only available, it’s also currently on sale.

The boudoir trend has been hitting it big this season, with the fashion set styling the structured top in a multitude of ways. Rodrigo herself has previously hopped on the trend, whether in purple Versace at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, or in pink and black bows at the premiere of her documentary. Bustiers, either layered over and under other garments, or paired with everything from boyfriend jeans to cocktail skirts, are here to stay.

Take a look at Rodrigo’s latest early aughts fashion moment, and shop it for yourself, along with a few other similar options, below.

Will Schweinfurth

Will Schweinfurth

Will Schweinfurth

