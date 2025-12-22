Olivia Rodrigo is a vintage darling. The “Vampire” singer may only be 22, but she’s an old soul when it comes to her personal style. Rodrigo’s wardrobe is full of archival designer pieces, and she’s been sporting plenty of retro looks throughout this fall and winter.

This December, nostalgia is everywhere, from the holiday ornaments (aka kindergarten art projects) to the endless loop of throwback movies playing on TV. Meanwhile, Rodrigo is channeling the season’s sentimentality in ‘90s-coded outfits.

Olivia’s Lacy Mini

For Lily Allen’s holiday party on Dec. 19, Rodrigo chose a vintage lace minidress. The event — hosted by the West End Girl herself — invited stars like Rodrigo, Lewis Capaldi, and Dylan Mulvaney to gather at London’s Stringfellows gentleman’s club for some festive celebrations. While Allen opted for a Santa-inspired lingerie look, Rodrigo took a more understated approach to holiday dressing, tapping into her love for archival pulls.

In photos from the party, Rodrigo posed alongside Allen and Lola Young in a long-sleeve black lace minidress with a scalloped hem. Rodrigo’s Gucci by Tom Ford mini came from the brand’s Spring/Summer 1996 collection. For extra coverage, Rodrigo added a nude slip under the sheer dress. A black shoulder bag and her signature Stuart Weitzman Mary Jane heels completed her holiday party ‘fit.

Olivia’s Vintage Vibes

Rodrigo has been serving archival holiday inspo for months now. At the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction on Nov. 8, the singer got dolled up for a performance with indie artist Feist to honor the 2025 inductees, The White Stripes. She chose another vintage ‘fit for the event: a sparkly crimson minidress that would fit right in at any seasonal soirée.

Her stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo pulled the shift dress from Versace’s Fall/Winter 1997 ready-to-wear collection. The red chainmail garment featured a light pink stripe down the middle. Sparkling Swarovski crystals covered the dress entirely. For accessories, Rodrigo swapped out her typical black Mary Janes for a pair of nude pumps from Louboutin.

These looks are definitely making it onto the nice list.