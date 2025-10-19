Olivia Rodrigo has become synonymous with the punk princess aesthetic. After all, her onstage uniform on her GUTS Tour, for example, consisted of lace-up corsetry, leather bras and matching hot pants, fishnet stockings, and Doc Martens combat boots. In the world of pop, she’s in her own edgy lane.

When she’s not belting out her hit songs, however, the HSMTMTS alum expertly flaunts her style range. She can go retro in polka dots and ’50s-inspired halter numbers or veer into the sleek minimalist route in her timeless red carpet looks.

At the 2025 Academy Museum Gala, held on Saturday, Oct. 18, in Los Angeles’s Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the “good 4 u” songstress flexed even more of her fashion prowess by dipping into the archives.

Olivia’s Beaded Fringe Top

Rodrigo is no stranger to wearing vintage pieces, even those that are older than her. Proving she knows her designer ABCs, she’s worn archival looks from Alaïa, Saint Laurent, Chloé, Chanel, and Versace, among others. At last night’s event, she borrowed from a different designer’s collection: Giorgio Armani Privé, particularly, the label’s Spring/Summer 2005 Couture collection.

She wore a black satin skirt with a mermaid-esque silhouette from the archives and paired it with a glorious ivory top that featured a deep, plunging neckline. The gilet was covered in beaded fringe, which added movement to her every step. The decadent piece was bookended by a beaded trim — on the neckline and hem — that included sparkly gemstones. If those embroidered details weren’t enough, the lowest point of the plunge was also affixed with a giant black beaded flower.

Michael Buckner/Contributor/Getty Images

Her After-Party Look

After the gala, Rodrigo and her boyfriend, Louis Partridge, headed to an after-party hosted by Armani. Naturally, she changed into a second look for the next event, also from the Italian label’s archives.

Its silhouette was utterly minimalist. It was an ankle-length slip dress with a halter neckline. It was also crafted in a neutral, a cement gray. That’s where the simplicity ends. The flimsy and subtly sheer dress was completely awash in iridescent sequins and bigger paillettes.

affinitypicture/BACKGRID

She completed the look with platform heels that boasted a metallic silver mirror sheen and clear PVC peep-toe straps, aka “naked shoes.”

Slay.