Olivia Rodrigo has detailed (and reasoned away) some of her so-called bad ideas in song, particularly when it comes to seeing an ex. When it comes to her fashion choices, however, the “deja vu” singer doesn’t need to justify anything she wears. Her ’fits are always good — nay, stellar — ideas. Take her latest ensemble for an ASMR video with W magazine.

Olivia’s Plunging Halter Corset

On Nov. 4, the HSMTMTS alum sat down for an ear-tingling interview with the fashion publication. In it, she wore a satin two-piece set that was all sorts of daring. Her top was a corset-style halter number with a deep, plunging neckline that showed off her décolletage. Like many bustiers, hers featured a hook opening down the front, making it look straight out of the lingerie drawer. Styled by Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo, the “Vampire” singer wore a matching champagne-hued skirt under her spicy top.

Though the set was relatively minimalist (she didn’t accessorize either), nothing about it was drab. Even her barely there beauty look was sophisticated. Her makeup, done by Melissa Hernandez, was skin-focused with a clean flawless base, a bit of blush, and uber-glossy lips. Meanwhile, stylist Clayton Hawkins gave the Rodrigo glamorous bombshell waves.

Yes, this is what she looks to whisper into microphones.

Her Other GUTS-y Looks

The former Disney star’s wardrobe has been embodying her latest album with GUTS-y numbers.

Last month, she also flaunted cleavage in a red-hot leather mini covered in Y2K-era grommets, like the punk princess she is. It even featured a little slit/cutout hybrid on one thigh.

That same week, she attended the premiere of her concert-turned-Netflix-film, GUTS World Tour. Still embodying the daring energy, she wore a lingerie-looking slip dress straight out of the fashion archives — particularly, from John Galliano’s Fall 1998 collection for Christian Dior.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The looks were totally on brand for the world tour costumes, which were practically iterations of bras, from sparkly crystal-encrusted bandeau bras to triangle bralettes covered in black sequins.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s all about guts, alright.