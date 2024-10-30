Olivia Rodrigo’s Itty-Bitty Grommet Dress Was A Punk Princess Slay

For someone who was born in the early aughts, Olivia Rodrigo sure has mastered the art of dressing like its 2004. After attending the premiere for her new Netflix concert film, Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour, in a lacy slip dress, the “good 4 u” singer stepped out in yet another Y2K slay that paid homage to her pop punk roots.

Olivia’s Y2K Grommet Minidress

Though the Y2K aesthetic has been trending for a while, recently there’s been a revival of one of the time period’s most essential accessories amongst celeb circles: the grommet belt. From Dua Lipa wearing the fastener on vacation, at Glastonbury, and during a fall outing in NYC, to Megan Thee Stallion sporting the embellished piece as a top, A-list performers have been working tirelessly to bring back the grommet belt. Well, it seems like their efforts are working, because Olivia Rodrigo — the queen of all things Y2K — just gave the once-forgotten accessory her stamp of approval.

On Oct. 29, the 21-year-old shared a series of pics on Instagram to celebrate the premiere of the GUTS concert film. In the photos, Rodrigo wears a cherry red latex minidress with spaghetti straps and a corseted V-shaped neckline. Instead of just one a singular grommet detail around the waist, though, the body of the dress features roughly a dozen grommet belts stacked on top of one another that’ve been held together by some red threading.

The stitching is so precarious that the bottom “belt” was partially detached from the rest of the dress, creating a subtle cutout over the thigh.

She completed the look with a jet-black manicure (perfect for spooky season), and styled her dark brown tresses in a long, loose wave.

“fallon tonight! GUTS WORLD TOUR IS OUT ON NETFLIX NOW!!! I hope u enjoy watching 🎸💋♥️👯‍♀️💌,” she captioned the carousel.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

ICYMI, the former Disney Channel actor donned the dress during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Her Slip Dress Was Lingerie-Coded

Believe it or not, the grommeted number was Rodrigo’s second Y2K-inspired look of the week. The first came on Oct. 25, when she walked the red carpet at her film premiere in a purple and black lace Christian Dior by John Galliano maxi dress from the designer’s Fall 1998 collection.

Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

Once a 2000s kid, always a 2000s kid.