Olivia Rodrigo is the reigning pop-punk princess, and she’s dressing for the part. The Grammy-winning artist has all the makings of a true modern rockstar — killer vocals, major stage presence, and edgy style. But even when she’s offstage, Rodrigo brings the energy.

Rodrigo’s wardrobe is full of daring looks that take some serious guts to pull off. Leather corsets, sheer dresses, and micro mini shorts all make frequent appearances in her regular outfit rotation. Even when she’s sporting a classic look, Rodrigo never strays too far away from the pop-punk influence. For an Emmys after-party on Sept. 14, the singer sported for a little black dress, but with an eye-catching twist.

Olivia’s Spicy LBD

Rodrigo knows how to add some edge to even the most classic styles. At Jas Mathur’s Emmys after-party on Sept. 14, the singer showed off her sexy take on the tried-and-true LBD. She sported a plunging mini dress for the party, where she posed alongside fellow singer Rita Ora.

Rodrigo’s mini babydoll dress featured a low scoop neckline that showed off her décolletage. The piece had a corset-style top and dramatic puff sleeves. A small bow at the waist added a coquettecore touch to the ensemble.

Rodrigo paired the dress with a set of black leather Mary Jane heels. She kept her jewelry simple, wearing silver stud earrings and a dainty necklace.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rodrigo sported the same look at HBO Max’s after-party, held at San Vicente Bungalows on Sept. 14. There, she was photographed with Iris Apatow and The White Lotus’ Sam Nivola. Producer David Bernad and journalist Joshuah Bearman posed with the stars, too.

David Jon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia’s Other Gutsy Neckline

Rodrigo might be a Disney alum, but she’s never been one to shy away from spicy looks and risqué necklines. She showed off one sexy look in a July 16 Instagram photo dump. In one photo, Rodrigo posed for a mirror selfie, wearing a simple black halter top with a plunging neckline.

She’s officially mastered the rockstar-off-duty look.