Olivia Rodrigo is in her vacation era. The singer has spent the last year on her GUTS World Tour, expanding her punk-rock wardrobe with an array of leather, cutouts, and fishnets. She’s continuing to headline festivals around the world, with her stage outfits only getting spicier, so it’s only natural that she’d take a little time off and trade in her usual attire for chic resort wear.

Recently, Rodrigo found time to take a break in Morocco and packed some luxe vacation looks for her trip, sharing the proof on her Instagram. “Everywhere but that damn studio,” she captioned her post, indicating that recording her next album is taking a backseat to her vacation time. And honestly, fair.

Olivia’s Reverse Shawl

Rodrigo posed in front of her clear blue pool to show off both her colorful vacation ’fit and enviable accommodations. She donned a flowy, floor-length Rixo sundress with a halterneck collar and a vibrant, multi-colored print, featuring flowers and leaves of all shapes and shades. The dress had a trendy Marilyn Monroe twist, featuring an attached black-and-white polka-dot scarf that doubled as a reverse shawl, flowing in the wind behind her.

Monroe made the reverse scarf famous in 1953 with her film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and since then, it has become an Old Hollywood signature accessory. But the trend has seen a new wave in recent months, with Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, and Zoe Kravitz all channeling their inner Marilyn in dramatic shawls.

Instagram / Olivia Rodrigo

While she didn’t show off her footwear, Rodrigo did add some glamorous accessories, including an array of metallic silver rings and a simple string bracelet.

Olivia’s Halter Dress

Rodrigo proved her love of halter dresses by rocking a different one on vacation as well. For her second outing, she opted for a more timeless iteration, wearing a classic little black dress with a thick halter-neck collar.

Instagram / Olivia Rodrigo

She kept her look simple, choosing minimal accessories and wearing just a pair of oval-framed black sunglasses. You can take Rodrigo out of rock-star mode, but you can’t take the rock star out of Rodrigo.