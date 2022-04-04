In February 2010, Taylor Swift won four Grammys and proceeded to drop one of them in the backstage press room. Twelve years later, Olivia Rodrigo has repeated history. On April 3, the “Drivers License” singer won three trophies at the 2022 Grammy Awards, then accidentally dropped one of them while posing with them, causing one to break into two pieces. Rodrigo’s shocked reaction (pictured below) said it all.

Fans immediately started comparing Rodrigo’s slip-up to Swift’s, who had a very similar night to Rodrigo in 2010. Swift, who had won her first Album of the Year prize for Fearless, was posing with her four trophies in the backstage press room when one of them slipped out of her arms and fell to the ground. Unlike Rodrigo, Swift’s didn’t break, but in the words of one of Rodrigo’s hit singles, you could say it was “Deja Vu.”

Aside from the fumble, Rodrigo had a memorable night, making her Grammy performance debut with her breakout single “Drivers License” and collecting her first three Grammy wins, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License,” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour (though some fans were upset that she lost Album of the Year to surprise winner Jon Batiste).

Olivia Rodrigo dropping her Grammy in 2022. David Becker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Swift dropping her Grammy in 2010. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The backstage incident only highlights how connected the two artists are. Rodrigo has always declared herself a proud Swiftie, and Swift has supported her since “Drivers License” was first released in January 2021 and charted at No. 3 on iTunes behind Swift’s Evermore bonus tracks. “I say that’s my baby and I’m really proud,” Swift commented on Rodrigo’s post about the chart feat, referencing her mother’s quote about Swift.

Rodrigo’s devotion was most apparent on her debut album, Sour, when she sampled the piano melody of Swift’s Reputation deep cut “New Year’s Day” on her song “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.” Swift also eventually earned a songwriting credit on “Deja Vu” after the song’s bridge was compared her 2019 Lover track “Cruel Summer.” These samples initially netted Swift a Grammy nom when Sour was nominated for Album of the Year and she was credited as a songwriter. However, due to a rule that songwriters only be credited for new material in the category, not interpolations, Swift’s nomination was eventually revoked.

Swift and Rodrigo were both up for Album of the Year, which Batiste won.