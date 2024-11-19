Olivia Rodrigo has completely mastered the Y2K punk-rock aesthetic. No matter what she’s doing, the singer tends to add some rock-and-roll edge to her wardrobe, whether she’s wearing a latex dress made of grommets or a lacy sheer LBD (little black dress). Now, she’s even taking her style to the beauty space.

On Nov. 18, Lancôme revealed Rodrigo as its newest ambassador. “Embracing your individuality is so important in beauty since there are many unrealistic expectations placed on young women today,” she said in a statement. “Lancôme is an iconic and timeless brand that promotes beauty from within and I am honored to be part of their family.”

Naturally, she made the announcement in the most Rodrigo way possible. In the ad, she yelled expletives into a purple megaphone, while wearing one of her spiciest punk-rock ensembles to date.

Olivia’s Bustier & Shorts

In her first Lancôme ad, Rodrigo donned a strapless metallic silver bustier, which featured gray stripes outlining her fitted corset. She paired the garment with some lingerie-coded black short shorts and sheer tights.

Instagram / Lancôme

She rounded off her outfit with a pair of black lace-up combat boots.

Olivia’s Spicy Punk Looks

As she promotes her recent projects, like her new Guts World Tour concert film on Netflix, Rodrigo has doubled down on bringing back her favorite early 2000s trends — and making her wardrobe a little spicier in the process.

At Billboard’s Live Music Summit, Rodrigo paired a black spaghetti-strapped crop top with a baby blue pencil skirt. Underneath, she put an elegant touch on the whale tail trend by letting her black Y2K-inspired thong slightly peak out from her skirt.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

After her concert film premiere, Rodrigo posted a new party look on Instagram, wearing a red latex mini-dress with a plunging corsetted neckline. The look was made of several grommet belts (not unlike the ones you’d find at Hot Topic), with the last one slightly torn off at the hem to create a subtle ripped effect.

Instagram / Olivia Rodrigo

None of these looks were a bad idea, right?