Olivia Rodrigo took a nasty tumble during her Oct. 13 concert in Melbourne, Australia — and the singer brushed it off in the best way.

In a viral fan video filmed inside the Rod Laver Arena, Rodrigo greets fans at her recent GUTS World Tour show. However, while running to the other side of the stage, the “Driver's License” songstress suddenly falls into a hole in the stage ground.

Rodrigo’s adoring fans can be heard gasping in shock in the clip, but ever the professional, she promptly emerges from the hole, telling the crowd, “Oh my God! That was fun. I'm okay!” While continuing with the show, she also jokes, “Sometimes, there is just a hole in the stage. Okay, where was I? How are you doing tonight, Melbourne?”

After the show, Rodrigo shared footage of the fall to her 22.4 million TikTok followers, writing, “I am ok hahaha” in the comment section with a heart emoji.

Fans also soon made light of the onstage mishap, linking some of the singer’s song titles to her content fall. “That was a bad idea, right?” one fan joked on TikTok. Another commented, “Always one step forward and three steps down.”

Olivia Rodrigo performs at the GUTS World Tour. Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Meanwhile, other fans quickly praised Rodrigo’s handling of the incident. “You dealt with the fall so well! Our professional queen,” one TikToker wrote. “That must have been so painful.. kudos to you for carrying on,” someone else posted.

Olivia’s Wardrobe Malfunctions

Unfortunately for Rodrigo, this wasn’t the only mishap of her Oct. 12 show. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), one fan joked that “something was in the air” during her Melbourne concert, sharing clips of two other incidents.

In one video, the singer suffers an onstage wardrobe malfunction when her bracelet gets stuck in her hair mid-performance. In another clip, Rodrigo’s locks become tangled in her microphone, and she appears to pull some strands out.

Despite the recent missteps, Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour has been a resounding success. So much so, the Grammy winner was recently named Billboard’s Touring Artist of the Year.

The singer’s global tour, which began in February 2024 and concludes in March 2025, is also coming to Netlfix on Oct. 29. “For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house,” Rodrigo said of the concert special. “And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”