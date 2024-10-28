Olivia Rodrigo was only born in 2003, yet she’s one of the best at keeping the Y2K aesthetic alive. Ever since rising to fame with “Drivers License” in 2021, the 21-year-old singer has fully revived the pop-punk aesthetic mastered by the likes of Avril Lavigne, from glittery bras to short leather skirts and, of course, classic fishnet tights.

Even as her fashion sense keeps evolving, Rodrigo has always followed her youthful late ’90s and early 2000s instincts. So it’s only natural that she rolled up to the red carpet premiere of her Guts World Tour concert film on Oct. 25 in one of her most Y2K looks to date.

Olivia’s Lacy LBD

In the spirit of her Guts track “Lacy,” Rodrigo showed up to the premiere in a lacy LBD (little black dress) with a touch of her signature aesthetic. The star wore a Christian Dior by John Galliano maxi dress from the designer’s Fall 1998 collection.

It featured a plunging neckline, vertical black lace overlay, and a floral pattern at her waist. The intricate lace was over slightly sheer purple fabric, bringing Rodrigo’s signature color into the fold.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rodrigo kept her accessories simple to let her vintage gown shine. She wore a pair of dainty studded hoop earrings and three silver rings across her hands.

Chappell Freed The Nip (Pastie)

At the premiere, Rodrigo posed with her friend Chappell Roan, who opened for the first leg of the Guts World Tour and appeared onstage with her months later to perform Roan’s hit “HOT TO GO!” The two coordinated looks, with Roan even going the extra mile by freeing the nip (pasties).

Like Rodrigo, she chose a lingerie-coded ensemble, donning a semi-sheer red gown with large maroon floral appliqués stitched throughout.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The dress featured two leg slits, which showed off Roan’s black leather ankle boots. She completed her look with matching sheer opera gloves featuring smaller rosettes at her hands.