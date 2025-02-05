Though she didn’t take home the award for Best Song Written For Visual Media, Olivia Rodrigo still left the Grammys a winner. Thanks to her plunging Versace cutout gown, the “good 4 u” singer topped just about every best-dressed list out there — and deservedly so.

Now, just days after shutting down the red carpet at music’s biggest night, Rodrigo is switching things up with a minidress that couldn’t be more opposite from the floor-length LBD.

Olivia’s Coquette Minidress

Olivia Rodrigo is just as much of a punk princess fashion-wise as she is musically. From casual Chuck Taylors to latex grommet dresses, Rodrigo never passes up the opportunity to incorporate her musical influences into her style. Well, except for her latest look.

On Feb. 4, the 21-year-old posted an Instagram carousel with all the usual necessary hallmarks of a photo dump — foods pics, bestie selfies, and snapshots from life’s little moments. Of course, she threw in a few ‘fit pics, too, including one look that was a far cry from her usual aesthetic.

In the photo, Rodrigo sports a white milkmaid minidress with a scooped neckline. The garment features a lace-trimmed bib across the top, a structured bodice, and a drop-waist silhouette with a tiered ruffle skirt.

The coquette-inspired number also featured puffy short sleeves that cinched in the middle, and a bow detail that served as the centerpiece of the dress.

She accessorized with a pair of Christian Louboutin Cassia lace-up heels in black — quite the aesthetic shift from the cottagecore dress — and silver drop earrings from Eéra.

She Had “Betty Boop” Hair

As for glam, Rodrigo sported a pinkish-red lip, a striking cat-eye, and a sleek updo with an old Hollywood twist. With her signature brunette locks styled in a slicked back bun, the pop star rocked a subtle cowlick that rested on the side of her forehead à la Betty Boop.

More Photo Dump Looks

Though minidresses aren’t exactly seasonally appropriate for winter, the rest of her photo dump looks definitely were. In one photo, Rodrigo dons a black single-breasted coat layered over a bright red cardigan, which sits atop a black and white striped turtleneck.

In another, she wears the same crimson cardi with a white graphic tee, light washed denim jeans, and loafers.

“Back in the city, I’m just another girl in a sweater,” she captioned the post, quoting the Caroline Polachek song, “Door.”