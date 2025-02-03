Celebrity Style
Olivia Rodrigo’s 2025 Grammys Dress Was Her Spiciest Dress Ever
Butt cleavage, a plunging neckline, *and* hip cutouts?!
by Alyssa Lapid
Lionel Hahn/Contributor/Getty Images
Punk princess Olivia Rodrigo is no stranger to spicy dressing, especially since her onstage wardrobe choices are almost exclusive to bras-as-tops and pantless looks. She upped the risqué ante, however, at the 2025 Grammys wearing a dress that featured a trifecta of daring details: a plunging neckline, hip cutouts, and butt cleavage.
More to come…