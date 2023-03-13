From actor Daisy Edgar-Jones’ striking sheer gown to Florence Pugh’s Valentino look, stylish underwear-as-outerwear ruled at Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty. Though director and actor Olivia Wilde skipped the main ceremony, she tapped into the trend with a toga-style neckline that revealed one half of a simple, black leather bra.

The Don’t Worry Darling director was wearing the Uruguayan designer Gabriela Hearst for the special night. Her ivory look is the Midas dress from the New York-based brand’s Fall 2023 collection, and pairs a dramatic off-the-shoulder neckline with a black bra. She was styled by Karla Welch, who also dressed the likes of Justin and Hailey Bieber, Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson, and Lady Gaga at the film awards.

Wilde’s latest film Don’t Worry Darling was conspicuously absent from the Oscars nominations after an often accidentally hilarious, controversy-filled roll-out. Seven months on from a very eventful Venice Film Festival which saw lead star Harry Styles accused of spitting on his co-star Chris Pine and lead actor Pugh skip a press conference amid rumours of a feud, it now appears that the dust has settled.

Ahead of the awards taking place, Wilde celebrated her 39th birthday at the CAA pre-Oscar party, and Pugh was also in attendance at the same bash. MailOnline claims the pair didn’t catch up one-to-one or pose for any photos together. Instead, the director posed for a snap with The Last Of Us’ Pedro Pascal. “I'm wearing 6 inch heels. In reality I am short and pretty useless in an apocalypse,” she joked on her Instagram story. Pugh was also in attendance at Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty, which bodes well for the pair moving on from their last collaboration once and for all.