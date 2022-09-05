Ahead of the hotly-anticipated release of Don’t Worry Darling, the film’s director Olivia Wilde and the cast — well, most of them — attended a press conference at the Venice Film Festival. There, Wilde was asked by a member of the press to address rumours that she has fallen out with her lead actor, Florence Pugh, who was noticeably absent from the event.

A reporter asked Wilde if she could set the record straight at the press conference. They remarked: “Can you just clear the air and address whether there has been a falling out there and if so why, because it’s something that people are discussing?”

To this, Wilde responded: “Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day so I’m very grateful to her and Denis Villeneuve for helping us — we’re really thrilled we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight.”

She continued: “I can’t say enough how honoured I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished.”

Wilde was joined by the film’s lead actor, her real-life boyfriend Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine. In recent weeks, various rumours have also been swirling about various behind-the-scenes controversies, with Wilde and Pugh’s names often coming up. Wilde recently shut down whispers that Styles was paid significantly more than Pugh.

But another persistent rumour is one of discord between Wilde and her female lead. This was brought to the forefront recently, when LaBoeuf stepped forward to dispute Wilde’s claims that she fired him from the film. Instead, he says he walked away from the project. A video of Wilde asking LaBeouf to return — in which she refers to Florence as “Miss Flo” — soon leaked online. When a reporter tried to question Wilde on Shia LaBeouf’s departure from the film during the Venice Film Festival press conference, they were shut down by a panel moderator.

Meanwhile, Pugh didn’t attend the panel, reportedly due to filming conflicts. The actor is currently shooting the Dune sequel in Budapest, however she will make the film’s grand premiere this evening.

Curiously, Deadline has pointed out that both Dune and Don’t Worry Darling stem from the same studio, Warner Bros, and also observed that Pugh’s Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet has been in Venice all week promoting his own film Bones & All at the film festival.

Bustle has reached out to representatives of Florence Pugh for comment