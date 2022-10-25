Olivia Wilde Served Up Some Spicy Side Boob In A Dramatic Black Dress

If you follow the headline-making movements of Olivia Wilde, then you know she often keeps her day-to-day looks quite casual, incorporating chic pieces (like her ‘70s-esque Gucci Attaché bag). When it comes time to hit the red carpet, however, she goes all out. Such was the case last week at Elle’s annual Women in Hollywood Awards, where she rocked a dramatic black dress.

The gown, a part of Vera Wang’s spring 2023 collection, featured a plunging neckline and ultra-thin straps that gave way to a tiny, triangle top. Connected by a single thick strip of fabric, the dress also included a voluminous bubble skirt. The bold design was made complete by a large ribbon on the right shoulder strap.

Inside the event, where Wilde gave a powerful speech and mingled with her fellow cover stars, the Don’t Worry Darling director was also seen sporting a velvety black cropped blazer on top. And as for shoes, she reached for a pair of glossy patent Christian Louboutin “Hot Chick” slingback pumps (hot, indeed). Jewels by Oscar Massin — including a fabulous diamond ring costing over $20,000 — finished things off.

This glamorous appearance came just days after Wilde dazzled at the star-studded Academy Museum Gala, freeing the nipple in a sparkling, crystal-studded naked dress. So, all in all, you could say she’s been *giving* on the red carpet. And I’ll be eagerly awaiting to see what she serves up next.

