In a move that I wholeheartedly support, Olivia Wilde can be seen sporting a shiny metallic nipple pasty in the shape of a heart on the cover of Elle magazine’s Women In Hollywood issue. The revealing look makes a statement — as if to say “yes, people are talking about me, but I'm not going anywhere.”

The Don’t Worry Darling director — who is spotlighted alongside other baddies making moves in Hollywood, including Issa Rae and Sydney Sweeney — is dressed in Gucci (her man Harry Styles’ favorite brand). Specifically, she’s modeling a crystal-embellished black top with an asymmetrical design that leaves her left boob entirely bare, minus the aforementioned nipple pasty. On the bottom, Wilde rocked a black leather mini skirt stamped with smaller crystals. It’s a lewk, and I applaud her confidence.

On a second cover, Wilde wears yet another asymmetrical look. The black and white Ralph Lauren Collection dress is nearly as chic as the first ‘fit — granted, it’s a bit less bold. To match the audacious looks, the actress opened up about some truly spicy topics in the accompanying interview: sex, rumors, and motherhood, among other things. She also poses in some more amazing ensembles from the likes of Celine, Prada, and Michael Kors. Check out the covers for yourself below.