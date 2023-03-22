Well, Olivia Wilde strikes again. After wowing fans with her bold leather bra look at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party and a sheer hooded Anthony Vaccarello dress at Paris Fashion Week, the Don’t Worry Darling actor and director is taking things back to basics with her latest Instagram post. But with a surprise twist. On Mar. 21, Wilde shared a black and white photo of herself with a friend, both dressed in bikinis and appearing to be posing on a beach or by the sea.

Alongside the image, she wrote the following message: “39 and feeling fine. Thanks for the birthday love. I milked it for way too long and it’s been great. Here’s to whatever’s next. Probably not another tramp stamp but who knows. #shameless #howdareshe #thehorror.” The “tramp stamp” Wilde is referring to is a tattoo of a dragon on one of her butt cheeks that is visible through her strappy thong bikini bottoms.

As well as birthday messages from fans in the comment section, there was the occasional celeb in there, too. The writer Dawn O’Porter slid into the comments with a simple, “Cheeky chops.”

Earlier in the day, Wilde attended the Fashion Trust U.S Awards in Los Angeles where she opted for a high-neck Chloe black maxi dress with bell sleeves and platform black boots. The director completed the look with a simple up-do and bold winged black eyeliner. On her Instagram Stories, Wilde said of the evening, “Thank you queen of my life @karlawelchstylist for inviting us and allowing us to be so inspired by all these amazing new designers!”