Olivia Wilde Wore A Sheer Hooded Dress At Paris Fashion Week

Saint Laurent hosted its Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter show on Feb. 28, and it boasted a front row full of famous faces. One among them was Olivia Wilde, who entered the expansive Trocadero Gardens dressed in creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s covetable designs from head to toe. Surprisingly, instead of picking one of the brand's iconic silhouettes, Wilde chose an edgy, more trend-first look for the show. Styled by Karla Welch, the actor wore a hooded woollen jacket over a sleek suede cut out dress and paired it with pointed charcoal pumps.

The oversized shoulders and double breasted feel of the jacket contrasted beautifully with the plunging neckline of the sheer dress, creating an enviable monochrome ensemble. Wilde posed in a pair of sunglasses on the black carpet, before removing them for the second set of pictures. In case you missed it, high fashion hoods are currently all the rage and several celebrities including Jenna Ortega and Anne Hathaway have been spotted in them. In fact, this isn’t even the first time that Wilde wore a hooded ensemble by Saint Laurent.

Back in October, the actor attended the 2022 Women In Film Honours wearing a floor length gown with a midriff cutout and the show stopper: a baggy hood. Wilde is known to prefer a comfortable and baggy silhouette and is often spotted in tracksuits, so hooded dresses for the red carpet seem fitting. In a 2020 interview with InStyle, the actor had said, “My most comfortable state is when I'm wearing low-rise jeans, sneakers, and a sweatshirt.”

Besides Wilde, Dua Lipa — another celebrity guest at the Saint Laurent show — also wore a hooded blouse by the luxury fashion house. Catherine Deneuve, Lila Moss, Zoë Kravitz, Salma Hayek, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley were among the other famous faces who came to see Vaccarello’s collection. Marking the end of the sartorially charged whirlwind that is fashion month, Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 to March 6. Other big shows to look forward to in the week include Schiaparelli, Loewe, Stella McCartney and Louis Vuitton.