Olivia Wilde's Latest Athleisure ’Fit Featured An Exposed Bra

Olivia Wilde has proven herself to be a master of spicy fashion trends, from freeing the nip and exposing her thong in sheer dresses to donning decadent plunging gowns. But when she’s not turning heads on the red carpet, she basically lives in sports bras, making the case for athleisure as a totally acceptable day-to-day look.

On Dec. 13, the actor-director stepped out in Los Angeles for a workout at her go-to gym, Tracy Anderson’s exercise studio, wearing yet another head-turning sports bra that goes beyond your typical athleisure.

Olivia’s Exposed Bra

For her exercise class, Wilde wore not one but two sports bras to work out in. She donned a yellow tank top with a very low-cut scoop neckline, which exposed her deep purple spaghetti-strap sports bra underneath.

She tucked her tops into a pair of dark gray yoga pants, the most classic athleisure style, and completed her workout ’fit with light gray Hoka sneakers and a pair of black Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Olivia’s Athleisure Style

Wilde’s gym look is the latest example of her casual yet experimental approach to athleisure. In April, she wore an asymmetrical two-toned sports bra from Live The Process, which featured a burnt orange tube top around an itty-bitty yellow bra.

She paired the top with matching leggings, white Hoka sneakers, and her favorite black shades. This time, she also wrapped a striped cardigan around her waist, turning her outfit into an easy-breezy look.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

A couple of weeks later, Wilde stepped out in a black Blake Rigor Bra from Splits 59, which featured a halterneck, teal lining, and a curved shape that allowed her to show off her toned muscles. She paired the bra with matching leggings and yet another pair of trusty Hoka sneakers, this time in a matte black.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/Getty Images

It’s time for Lululemon or Alo to sign on Wilde as a spokesperson, stat.