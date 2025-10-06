Did you ever think there’d be a point in time where “naked dressing” could be described as the dreaded B-word (read: boring)? What was once fashion-forward, risqué, and extremely controversial has become somewhat rote. After all, it’s one of the most enduring trends of the past few years, worn by nearly every Hollywood starlet on red carpets, at awards shows, and in street style alike. It was inevitably bound to lose its shock factor. Real style stars, however, know how to keep the trend exciting, and one such fashion icon is Olivia Wilde.

The Don’t Worry Darling director touched down at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend to attend Chloé’s Spring/Summer 2026 show. Ever the style expert, she managed to infuse her spicy sensibilities with the brand’s widely recognized free-spirited femininity. Behold, naked dressing the ethereal way.

Olivia’s Sheer Lace Top

On Sunday, Oct. 5, Wilde sat front row alongside the likes of Alexa Chung, Aimee Lou Wood, and Liv Tyler, to witness creative director Chemena Kamali’s latest creations for the French heritage brand.

As expected, the Booksmart director repped Chloé in a dreamy number. She wore a crop top created from delicate lace. The intricate piece also featured 3D floral appliqués and tiered lace panels on each shoulders for a flouncy detail. Completely see-through, she rocked it braless and breast-forward, like she’s wont to do.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She paired the look with an equally ornate lace skirt. The maxi number featured layers of fabric for a more opaque finish. It also featured a flouncy layer about six-inches long, like a subtle peplum detail around the waist.

And the final Chloé touches? A long black bag and layered necklaces that included a medallion pendant and a much longer heart-shaped pendant with a padlock, likely alluding to the brand’s famed Paddington bag and its iconic lock hardware.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

A Second Ruffled Number

The following day, Wilde continued front row-hopping when she attended Zimmermann’s PFW show. For this, she leaned into the same free-spirited styling in a gown that featured ruffled trims cascading down the skirt’s length.

Meanwhile, the top half of the dress featured a sheer detail, billowy bell sleeves, and a lot more ruffles. For pops of contrast against the cream look, she cinched the dress with a woven brown belt and clutched a similarly mahogany bag.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

She is the moment.