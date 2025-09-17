Olivia Wilde’s style is so underrated. A fashion icon at heart, her signature ethos has always been the crux of boho chic and risqué — two aesthetics that are, coincidentally, wildly popular right now. It’s the reason why when she attends events, which is rare, she always manages to steal the show. Case in point: her recent look during New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 season.

Olivia’s “Naked Dress”

On Sept. 11, the Don’t Worry Darling director attended W Magazine’s party with Bloomingdale’s. At the intimate bash, she wore a white maxi dress that was completely sheer, revealing her choice to go braless, as well as her matching white underwear. Ever the romantic dresser, the flowy number featured long bell sleeves with a ruffle trim. Her skirt was even frillier. Tiers of aqueous ruffles cascaded past her thighs down to the floor.

She topped off the look with her go-to accessory: a long pendant necklace, aka the reincarnation of the same lengthy necklaces from the 2010s deemed cheugy by Gen Zers. Hers featured a pendant that looked like a mini perfume bottle crafted in crystal. She layered it with a much shorter chain necklace with another statement stone.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For a touch of luxe, she threw on a brown fur stole and wore it around her neck, almost like a graduate’s sash. For an unexpected pop of color, she paired the ethereal ’fit with lavender platforms.

Another Naked Look

Earlier that day, Wilde made a splash at the only show she attended this season: Michael Kors. She’s been a fixture at the American designer’s front row, often attending in the most daring numbers. As is tradition, she caught Kors’ showcase in the nakedest top imaginable. The shirt’s practically translucent fabric bared all, including her navel and breasts. She paired it with a brown maxi skirt that was also skin-baring. With a vertiginous center slit, her inner legs were exposed with every step. Giving the look the corpcore treatment, albeit extremely NSFW, she topped it off with a boxy blazer in the same chocolatey hue.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For the final touches, she wore knee-high wedge boots with a slouchy detail and sunglasses.