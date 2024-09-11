Olivia Wilde Made The Case For Granny Panties In A See-Through LBD

If there’s one thing you should know about Olivia Wilde, it’s that she’s not going to miss an opportunity to slay at fashion week. And this year was no exception, as she showed up to Michael Kors’ Spring/Summer 2025 show on Sept. 10th in New York wearing a show-stopping, see-through black dress.

To make matters even more exciting, she wore a pair of granny panties — yes, you read that right — underneath her lace midi dress. Wilde looked anything but granny-like in her chic, transparent ensemble.

Olivia’s See-Through Midi Dress

Wilde is a longtime fan and avid supporter of Michael Kors. Earlier this summer, she celebrated the brand’s new Rodeo Drive store opening in Los Angeles. So it’s almost to be expected to see the Don’t Worry Darling actor sitting front row at Kors’ latest collection unveiling.

For the show, Wilde worked with stylist Karla Welch and opted for a black lace midi dress from the brand’s fall 2024 collection. She styled the dress with high-waisted panties underneath — just as Kors did for the show back in February. The only difference? Wilde ditched the matching fur coat — which made sense given the beautiful weather in NYC this week.

Sheer lace dressing is one of the biggest street style trends right now, and Wilde executed it so well.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

For accessories, Wilde wore a pair of black croc-embossed sling-backs, a black clutch, and classic Ray Ban Wayfarer sunglasses. Her dainty gold rings and bracelet are from LA-based jewelry brand Méga. She wore three different gold rings from the brand that are all currently still available (and under $200!).

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Wilde sat front row beside the one and only Anna Wintour for the show. Afterward, she caught up with her friend and designer Michael Kors backstage. After all, Wilde is clearly one of his favorite celebrity muses.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Recreate Olivia’s Lace Look

I found a similar lace dress and high-waisted panties to Wilde’s Michael Kors Collection look. Shop her exact jewelry and sunglasses below.