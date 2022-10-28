Olivia Wilde may typically keep things sartorially simple in the street, but the Don't Worry Darling director always manages to bring the drama when she gets dressed up. Especially as of late — she’s turned a number of bold looks, including a dazzling dress that freed the nipple — with the help of lauded stylist Karla Welch.

Thursday night at the 2022 Women In Film Honors in Beverly Hills, Wilde showed off yet another fierce ensemble: A black hooded, floor-length Saint Laurent gown designed with a peekaboo midriff cut-out (cheeky). The dress appeared on the runway at the house’s spring 2023 show in Paris only a month ago. She completed the chic look with a pair of sizable gold earrings, chunky layered bangles on both wrists, and slinky black pointed sandals.

The actress-turned-director rocked an equally dramatic black gown — a plunging Vera Wang design featuring a tiny, triangle top and voluminous bubble skirt — at Elle’s annual Women in Hollywood Awards last week. Both occasions were glamorous moments for the multi-hyphenate.

Meanwhile, when she’s out and about, you’ll often find her sporting cozy sweatshirts, trackies and jeans, and the merch of her ultra-famous boyfriend Harry Styles. One thing is for sure: Olivia Wilde knows how to go from day to night.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images