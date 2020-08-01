Much to my excitement, the one-shoulder tank top trend is alive and well. And, I'll let you in on a secret: There are amazing asymmetrical styles you can try out without spending a lot of money. That's why when I stumbled across this $12 one-shoulder crop top on Amazon, it felt like the right time to jump on the trend. And, boy am I glad I did.

Straight out of the package I was pleasantly surprised by this tank. Made of 100% cotton, this crop top feels lightweight (but not sheer!), and breathes so well, even as I was wearing it in the hottest July weather. Its lightly ribbed design adds a bit of texture to this tank, and the cropped length is perfect (for reference I'm 5 foot 3 inches tall, and found the medium hit me just above my belly button).

But, the true test of even the best tank tops comes with the first wear. And, while initially, I wondered if this top could hold its shape and stay in place, I was shocked by how well its strong hem and thick strap prevented any wardrobe malfunctions. I never felt like it was pulling down or like I was at risk of it slipping. While some reviewers prefer to wear this top sans bra, I often pair it with a smooth strapless bra that doesn't show lines for a bit of extra support.

In large part thanks to its 100% cotton fabric, this one-shoulder tank is machine-washable. Like most cotton clothing, it will slowly loosen with repeated wear, but it quickly returns to its taut shape after a trip through the washer dryer.

Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers rave about this piece: "I ordered this to wear on warmer days and it's perfect paired with high waisted jeans, [jeggings], or leggings and it makes the cutest outfit! You can even wear this around your home to lounge in. I'm a size 40D bra size and I feel secured wearing this top. I thought maybe it would be too tight but it stretches and conforms to your body just right."

And unlike so many cheap tops that look, well, cheap, this tank looks chic and is easy to dress up and down. It comes in 14 different colors and while I'm partial to the classic black, I've already reordered it in the white and the light blue. You can also get it in vibrant hues like magenta, pink, red, and orange. I've worn it out with a printed midi skirt to create a dressier look, but also love throwing it on with my favorite high-waisted leggings when I'm out for a walk or running errands. You can get it in a neutral color to pair with printed bottoms, or style a bright color with a tried and true pair of denim shorts.

So many fans say they can't believe the quality of this for the price, and I agree. I've been wearing this one-shoulder top for a few months (and truly getting a lot of wear out of it), and haven't noticed any pilling or deterioration of the fabric. One person raves, "I was SO pleasantly surprised with this top. For the price, it is good quality and super cute!! I got so many compliments on it, and no one would have guessed it was from Amazon! Definitely ordering more tops from here!"

So if you're ready to jump on these one-shoulder top trend, this is a fantastic piece you won't regret grabbing. If you're anything like me, you might end up snagging this tank top in a few different colors. Did I mention it's only $12?