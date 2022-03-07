Level Up Your Nail Polish Game With The OPI’s Xbox Collab

If you’re a gamer and nail polish lover like myself, then prepare for some truly amazing launch. OPI have teamed up with Xbox for their 2022 spring collection. This new range of vibrant colours are dedicated to some of the console’s most popular titles currently available on Xbox Game Pass, including Halo and Forza Horizon 5.

The collection launched in the U.S. earlier this year but is now available in the UK, too. The collab features 12 new hues with names and colours that are a must for any gamer, especially fans of Halo and Forza. ‘You Had Me At Halo’ features a galactic blue to match with the game’s aesthetics, while ‘Racing for Pinks’ and ‘Trading Paint’ are a pastel pink and orange that give total Forza Horizon 5 vibes. My fave? ‘You Can’t CTRL Me’, a pastel blue polish with subtle shimmer.

There are also some darker hues like ‘Heart And Con-Sol’s glittery dark red, as well as N00berry’s deep violet. On top of that, select global retailers of OPI will provide a code that unlocks special in-game content for players of Halo and Forza, including a galactic blue suit for Halo that matches its shade, and car paint combo of Racing for Pinks and Trading Paint for Forza Horizon 5.

But if nailing you gaming colours isn’t the top of your priority list, there’s plenty more beauty launches to get excited about this week. Read on.

