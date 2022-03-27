Celebrity Style
Princesscore Ruled The Oscars Red Carpet
Call it the Bridgerton effect.
For many celebs, going to the Oscars is a dream come true. Or maybe, perhaps, a fairytale?
That was the vibe on the red carpet Sunday night. Amid the sleek and chic fashion moments were a range of romantic, princesscore-style gowns at the 2022 Oscars, in shades of pale pinks, purples, and yellows, with lace, floral, and sparkly detailing. Call it Bridgerton’s influence, call it a desire to go-big-or-go-home after two years of virtual and re-scheduled events. But the red carpet looked dreamier than ever this season.
Lily James, who is presenting, kicked things off on a high note in a floral lace Versace look with a big tulle train, thigh-high slit, and pink platforms (glass slippers would have worked here, too). King Richard star Saniyya Sidney followed shortly thereafter in a floral Armani Privé gown fit for royalty — of the tennis and red carpet variety. There was also Maddie Ziegler, looking stunning in a massive black Giambattista Valli gown — the list goes on.
It’s not as if any of these stars were dropped off at the carpet in a horse and carriage, but there’s no doubt that on this year’s carpet, princesscore is alive and well.
Ahead, 7 of the dreamiest gowns at the Oscars.
Saniyya Sidney in Armani
Sidney went full old Hollywood in Armani Privé.
Lily James in Versace
James took pale pink to new levels in this Versace look.
Zuri Hall
Zuri Hall was a floral dream come true in a high-low look with gold, strappy heels.
Maddie Ziegler in Giambattista Valli
This look on Maddie Ziegler is fit for a princess.
Sofia Carson
It was bigger-is-better for Sofia Carson.
Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash got the pink memo in this ruffled gown.
Becky G in Etro
Becky G was basically dressed as an Oscar in this romantic look.