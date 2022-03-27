For many celebs, going to the Oscars is a dream come true. Or maybe, perhaps, a fairytale?

That was the vibe on the red carpet Sunday night. Amid the sleek and chic fashion moments were a range of romantic, princesscore-style gowns at the 2022 Oscars, in shades of pale pinks, purples, and yellows, with lace, floral, and sparkly detailing. Call it Bridgerton’s influence, call it a desire to go-big-or-go-home after two years of virtual and re-scheduled events. But the red carpet looked dreamier than ever this season.

Lily James, who is presenting, kicked things off on a high note in a floral lace Versace look with a big tulle train, thigh-high slit, and pink platforms (glass slippers would have worked here, too). King Richard star Saniyya Sidney followed shortly thereafter in a floral Armani Privé gown fit for royalty — of the tennis and red carpet variety. There was also Maddie Ziegler, looking stunning in a massive black Giambattista Valli gown — the list goes on.

It’s not as if any of these stars were dropped off at the carpet in a horse and carriage, but there’s no doubt that on this year’s carpet, princesscore is alive and well.

Ahead, 7 of the dreamiest gowns at the Oscars.

Saniyya Sidney in Armani

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Sidney went full old Hollywood in Armani Privé.

Lily James in Versace

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

James took pale pink to new levels in this Versace look.

Zuri Hall

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Zuri Hall was a floral dream come true in a high-low look with gold, strappy heels.

Maddie Ziegler in Giambattista Valli

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

This look on Maddie Ziegler is fit for a princess.

Sofia Carson

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was bigger-is-better for Sofia Carson.

Niecy Nash

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Niecy Nash got the pink memo in this ruffled gown.

Becky G in Etro

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Becky G was basically dressed as an Oscar in this romantic look.