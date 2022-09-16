The weirdest thing is happening to me. I last got Botox on June 30, so it’s been 11 weeks — nearly 2 and a half months. Since I work out almost every day, my Botox usually wears off around the 2.5 to 3-month mark, when I start to see those fine lines come trickling back and feel my forehead move much more freely than I’d like for it to. This time around, that hasn’t happened. In fact, my skin is plumper and smoother than ever, and it’s all thanks to the just-launched Ourself HA+ Replenishing Serum.

This isn’t your regular hyaluronic acid serum — the Ourself version features the brand’s signature subtopical delivery system to send the hydrating molecules deep into the skin, reaching the layer where volume loss and fine lines first develop. The end result? A firmer, more lifted look. To put that into perspective, this baby is, in essence, an injectable filler in serum form.

If your jaw has dropped, trust me — I get it. That’s how shocked I feel whenever I look in the mirror and see that I don’t actually need a Botox re-up yet. Read on for everything to know about this magical formula.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fast Facts

Price: $145 for 15 mL, $260 for 30 mL

Best for: hydration, skin firming

hydration, skin firming Your rating: 5/5

Brand: Ourself

Ourself What we like: it effectively plumps and smooths the skin with regular use

it effectively plumps and smooths the skin with regular use What we don't like: it’s pricey

The Ourself HA+ Replenishing Serum

Ourself is a skin care brand that launched in March 2022 with carefully-formulated products meant to deliver the results of in-office procedures with topical serums and creams. A key ingredient within its line is the brand’s patent-pending Intides™, aka “intelligent peptides”, and other compounds that penetrate the skin via a lipid-rich multiphasic vesicle. In layman’s terms, Ourself provides your skin with specifically selected ingredients — like HA and intides, in this case — that penetrate deep into your skin inside fat-soluble spherical vehicles in order to reach the layer where they can hydrate and rejuvenate your skin where fine lines begin to form.

Its latest innovation is the HA+ Replenishing Serum, which features those intides as well as hyaluronic acid to plump and moisturize the skin. With this ingredient combo and Ourself’s subtopical delivery system, this particular serum works to immediately boost hydration and, over time, diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while also restoring the skin’s volume.

The Science

According to the brand, Ourself’s HA+ Replenish Serum is the first hyaluronic acid-spiked beauty product to reach the deep layers of the skin where you actually begin to lose your natural reserve of the molecule.

“We don’t have hyaluronic acid sitting on top of our skin — we have it on the inside and multiple other areas,” says Dr. Amir Moradi, M.D., a cosmetic surgeon who works with the brand. “By being able to transfer [this product] to the deeper tissue, you’ll get the results that you really want.” He goes on to explain that this formula’s lipophilic vesicle helps ensure the HA gets beyond your skin’s outermost layer in order to deliver its plumping results.

Besides the HA and intides, the serum also contains niacinamide to help support the skin’s moisture barrier and vitamin C for brightening and protection. You know, for good measure.

How To Use

Since the HA+ Replenish Serum has only nourishing ingredients within the bottle, it’s safe to use regularly. The brand recommends using it twice a day, during your a.m. and p.m. routines. One to two pumps should be applied all over the face post-cleansing and before moisturizing.

First Impression

Most hyaluronic acid serums are clear since they’re water-based formulas. This one, however, is light and milky, which is, according to Moradi, what hyaluronic acid looks like after it’s encapsulated. I used two pumps on my entire face, and was impressed by how silky and creamy it felt. The texture felt immediately hydrating and absorbed nicely.

The Results

My skin after weeks of testing the Ourself HA+ Replenishing Serum.

It probably took just a week for me to begin noticing a difference in my skin. My complexion began looking brighter, it felt adequately quenched with moisture (rather than parched by the end of the day), and had a slightly enhanced plumpness to it. But the real wow factor came after a month of testing: As I mentioned, I tend to need a Botox re-up right about now, but my skin still looks as fab and smooth as it did when my last injections took effect.

Seriously: I should be seeing fine lines around my eyes and forehead, but they haven’t come back. My skin has been exceptionally glowy and — dare I say — youthful, compared to how it was B.O. (before Ourself). The clinical before and afters Ourself showed me were dramatic, but seeing the effects on my own face has me believing in the brand’s magic.

The Verdict

I’m completely shook by how effectively the Ourself HA+ Replenishing Serum has lived up to its firming claims. My skin is thriving. I know the product comes with a hefty price tag, but think about it this way: Botox and filler are much more expensive. My opinion? This stuff is worth the investment.