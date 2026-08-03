The biggest struggle of getting dressed in the morning is making an outfit feel *just right*. For decades, fashion praised looks that were streamlined, proportional, and perfectly coordinated. But Gen Z has never been particularly interested in playing by the rules. Instead, they’re busy rewriting them — one TikTok trend at a time.

FashionTok is filled with creators rebelling against styling norms. Lately, they’ve been obsessed with the wrong shoe theory, the viral hack for pairing outfits with footwear from a contradicting aesthetic. Think a slinky slip dress styled with a chunky dad shoe, or athletic attire paired with ballet flats. Now, there’s a new concept making the rounds on FYPs. Apparently, one “wrong” accessory isn’t enough anymore. Your look needs a villain.

What Is TikTok’s Outfit Villain Theory?

Ella Christo, a content creator with nearly 4 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, coined the outfit villain theory to “push the boundaries of fashion,” explaining that a little chaos is necessary.

“It’s the idea that every memorable outfit needs something that feels slightly wrong... enough to make someone stop and look twice,” the 19-year-old tells Bustle.

The “villain” is a subtle troublemaker: a clashing color, an unexpected proportion, or an item just a touch out of place. It’s that piece plucked from a completely different aesthetic or color palette. You know it when you see it. It girls like Anya Taylor-Joy and Gracie Abrams have been styling their ensembles like this for a hot minute, maybe without even realizing it.

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How To Build An Outfit Plot

Of course, the strategy naturally stirs up debate, which is exactly how the “villain” got its name. Whenever Christo wore a look that was too “safe” or predictable, she felt the urge to shake things up.

“A villain is meant to disrupt the story, cause a little controversy, and almost ruin the day, but they’re usually the character you remember most.”

“The looks that I loved most always had one element that was slightly off,” she says, adding that whenever she posted those ‘fits, that one item would be what her followers argued about. “Some would say it didn’t match or that it ruined the outfit, while others thought it was the exact thing that saved it.”



To Christo, that debate is the entire point. “A villain is meant to disrupt the story, cause a little controversy, and almost ruin the day, but they’re usually the character you remember most. It’s the same with an outfit.” That’s how her TikTok and Instagram series, “Every Outfit Needs A Villain,” was born.

And why stop at one? The more villains, the more interesting the plot. Christo has included up to three herself, but she says there’s no limit. It’s her way of injecting fun into getting ready — and standing out.

“Adding something slightly wrong creates tension and gives the eye something to question. It makes the outfit feel more personal and considered,” she says. “It can also make a very simple outfit feel much more editorial without needing to add a lot.”

Gen Z Is Embracing Chaos

The emphasis on having a unique POV has been a recurring theme online, especially since the rise of 2023’s “quiet luxury” trend left everyone looking exactly the same. That craving for individuality is exactly why content creator Chloe Lam embraced the outfit villain mentality long before learning the term.

“I’ve always been someone who liked to break the rules of fashion and experiment with my clothes. This kind of styling is a very Gen Z-coded thing to do,” the 26-year-old tells Bustle. For Lam, challenging conventional style goes beyond just ignoring the textbook; it’s about wearing items unconventionally or entirely transforming a piece into something new.

It makes sense that TikTok is averse to blending in or, in Christo’s case, playing “by the book.” But don’t confuse the villain with anything bad.

“People can mistake the villain for something that simply looks bad, or assume it needs to be completely random. The point isn’t to deliberately ruin an outfit,” Christo says, adding that even when something clashes, there should still be a reason it belongs there. “It might connect through color, shape, texture, styling, or aesthetic.”

She commits to adding a villain every time she gets dressed, even to formal events. “For occasions with a stricter dress code, I would just make the villain more subtle. Sometimes one small disruption is enough to make the entire outfit feel more considered.” Basically, her goal is for someone to think: “That shouldn’t work, but somehow it does.”

Why Being Wrong Feels So Right

It’s deeper than just standing out on the grid (and maybe gaining a few followers in the process). It’s psychological, too.

“We find subtle acts of non-conformity to be attractive,” fashion psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell says. “There's a study called the red sneaker effect, which found that when someone wore something slightly ‘off,’ like a pair of red sneakers in a formal setting, they were seen as a more effective leader, unafraid to bend the rules and think or act outside of the box.”

“People shouldn’t forget that it’s still OK to wear things ‘right.’ You can do both.”

Forbes-Bell explains that humans naturally crave a balance between fitting in and asserting individuality. “This desire, coupled with the added social benefits of quirky styling, will always make it appealing.”

Still, Lam warns that any TikTok theory could easily turn into a rule. “Sometimes it’s a bit counterintuitive,” she says. “As more people teach this trend, it starts to become another fashion rule in itself. People shouldn’t forget that it’s still OK to wear things ‘right.’ You can do both.”

Sources:

Shakaila Forbes-Bell, fashion psychologist and author of Big Dress Energy.