Any FashionTok local is likely already familiar with the buzzy “wrong shoe theory.” But have you heard of its cooler, contemporary sister, “wrong shirt theory”? Add this to your summer styling arsenal because, judging by A-listers’ recent ‘fits, it’s bound to take over every feed.

Similar to the OG footwear trend, which demands topping off outfits with an unexpected shoe for a pop of personality, the wrong shirt counterpart follows the same logic. Instead of pairing your bottoms with the obvious — like a silky “going-out top” with a fancy skirt or a sleek vest with tailored trousers — you choose something surprising. It’s a foolproof cheat code for channeling that effortless It-girl vibe.

The A-List Way To Style The Contrast

Ayo Edebiri is particularly plugged into this styling hack. While strutting down a New York sidewalk in sharp black trousers, the Bear star elevated the CEO-coded piece with a dotted Chanel 25 bag tucked neatly under her arm instead of using a shoulder strap. Naturally, the average onlooker would assume she’d top it off with something in the same structured vein, like a crisp button-down or blazer. But the actor went in a totally off-kilter direction, completing the ‘fit with a white long-sleeved graphic shirt featuring Björk’s Debut album cover art. It was a casual-meets-polished ensemble that served pure cool-girl energy.

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Dressing down corpcore is a fave move among the chicest style set. Cara Delevingne recently paired her seafoam green pantsuit with a relaxed graphic tee, while Gracie Abrams styled a raglan top with tailored trousers.

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Time To Get Weird With Your Wardrobe

While graphic tees are a personality-forward way to rock the trend, they are far from the only option. Any top can be “wrong” — it’s all about getting creative with the contrast.

Earlier this year, Sarah Pidgeon paired an intricate fringe pencil skirt with an understated knit V-neck when she could’ve gone full party mode. Olivia Wilde even brought that same approach to the red carpet, wearing a billowing ruffle skirt with a basic white tee. Elle Fanning, on the other hand, paired the most coquette skirt (it was tulle! with bows!) with a truly unexpected top: a yellow-and-blue striped polo shirt.

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Don’t Sleep On Your Layers

The rule doesn't stop at shirts and tanks, either — outerwear has a major stake in the game. Paloma Elsesser paired her sequined maxi skirt with an oversized windbreaker, adding a sporty edge to her evening-appropriate bottoms. In another masterclass move, Edebiri proved the power of the hack by pairing a low-key quarter-zip with an elaborate midi skirt and metallic pumps.

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Challenge yourself and get creative. It’s the fastest route to Chicville.