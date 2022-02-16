Pandora’s New Marvel Collection Includes All Your Fave Avengers

If you too were a fan of Pandora’s limited-edition collections – the Harry Potter, Disney, and Star Wars collections spring to mind – then the announcement of a new addition will be cause for celebration. Yes, Pandora is releasing a brand new, action-packed collection with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Launching on Feb. 17 online and in-store, the collection is incredibly intricate and the result of Pandora’s experts working closely with Marvel designers. Centred around characters and their values, craftsmanship was key, explain Pandora’s creative directors Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo, who rightly describe the charms as “miniature works of art.”

“When developing each piece, we concentrated on the use of metal, texture and highly-detailed enamelwork, recreating the heroes’ outfits as realistically as possible to highlight their best-loved attributes,” the duo explains. Plus, their signature phrases are also elegantly engraved to encapsulates their unique strength “in just a few words.”

That translates to hand-crafted pieces including a 14k gold-plated Iron Man, a glossy green Hulk, a ruthenium-plated Black Panther, and a sterling silver Black Widow. There is a special edition of the brand’s much-loved snake bracelet (perfect for charms) featuring the Avengers logo at its clasp, too.

“The Avengers represent hope,” offer Ficarelli and Terzo. “We were fascinated by their heroism, strength, and vulnerability. These heroes encourage us to use our voices and harness our powers, without hiding our weaknesses, to create the world we want to see.”

There’s also a range of Avengers-themed bracelets, necklaces, and rings, alongside the charms. “Each piece symbolises a different value, so you can carry your favourites with you as a reflection of what matters to you.”

To further celebrate the collaboration, the jewellery brand has come up with a rather innovative adventure: an immersive challenge inspired by the iconic films, where fans can assemble their team of heroes. The aim? To save the universe, of course.

Scroll on to see a selection of the best new charms from Pandora’s limited-edition Marvel collection.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.