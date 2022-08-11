The underwear brand that has captivated Gen Z and digital influencers alike is back with yet another collection — this time, putting their own trendy twist on classic satin intimates. Parade is a Y2K dream, with bright colors reminiscent of a Lisa Frank notebook, and their IG page is filled with throwback #mood pics, sourced from the likes of The Simple Life and Lizzie McGuire. The brand is also known for being super inclusive in their marketing, featuring models with a range of skin tones, abilities, gender presentation, and body types.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise shoppers geek out at every new launch, and Parade’s latest is one of the most exciting to date. The Luxe Satin Collection boasts 14 new styles and 13 new colors — an especially big flex, considering Parade has become known for their bold colors in addition to their super-soft materials.

As with their other products, the Luxe Satin collection is also sustainable, made from a signature blend of recycled fibers. Though the collection is targeted toward sleep and loungewear, the styles are multifunctional and could definitely transition from day to night, or from night to late night (if you know what I mean).

Courtesy of Parade.

One standout: Parade’s take on the slip dress, a style that’s been trending for the past few seasons. It features a low back that’s perfect for a date night out or in. And if you needed any more convincing to snag a few pieces, the collection’s theme is “forget your ex’s T-shirt.” Consider me sold.

The Luxe Satin collection ranges from $6 to $66 and comes in sizes XS-3XL. You can shop some of the pieces below or browse it all on the Parade website.

