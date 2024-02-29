Fashion Week
It’s Official: Paris Is The Nippliest Fashion Week Of Them All
From Saint Laurent to Chloé, they took center stage.
New York, London, and Milan Fashion Weeks all freed nipples with gusto this Fall/Winter 2024 season. Paris saw that and raised them.
Other cities featured one or two see-through looks per show, but Paris designers were intentional about nip-baring. Runways featured one scantily-clad look after another — some (read: Vaquera) even showed garments with extra short crops or cut-outs to show the breast fully.
That said, no one freed more nipple than Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent — it was the focal point of his FW24 show. New York Times critic Vanessa Friedman pointed out a shocking statistic: of the show’s 48 looks, 36 showed nipple — that’s 75% of the collection. And Chloé’s chiffon-packed runway nearly matched this, showing numerous styles of their own
While those are more extreme takes on the nipple-forward trend, many others featured it in a more subtle way. CFCL, for example, elevated sheer pieces with shimmer, while Courrèges went the avant-garde route with translucent dresses covered in wispy, hair-like fringe.
Ahead, the nippliest moments to come out of Paris Fashion Week so far (we’ve still got five days).
CFCL
At CFCL, models were either fully covered or totally bare. The brand showed winter staples — like coats, sweater dresses, and the like — as well as sheer evening gowns made of shimmery chiffon.
Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent’s runway was practically a parade of nipples — a staggering 36 looks out of the 48 were crafted from varying see-through fabrics. All of them, however, were designed with Saint Laurent’s signature style in mind: sophisticated workwear. Models went braless under pussy bow blouses, turtlenecks, and pantsuits.
Vaquera
Vaquera upped the stakes, supplying a collection even more shocking than 75% nudity. The provocative brand showed a turtleneck with specially-placed nipple holes, which they styled with a traditional two-piece suit. Though undeniably daring, the choice isn’t all together surprising, when you consider Vaquera’s previous collections — which include trousers topped with a bright red thong.
Chloé
Chloé’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway rivaled that of Saint Laurent, in terms of nipple visibility. They presented countless frilly chiffon ensembles and dainty lace designs — the majority of which included zero undergarments.
Pressiat
Clothes? Who needs them? Apparently not Pressiat. The label sent a barefoot model down the catwalk wearing nothing but an oversize headdress and black paint, which stretched from her décolletage to her crotch.
Cecilie Bahnsen
In addition to buster-inspired leather, Cecilie Bahnsen sent the most frilly of white dresses down the runway, many with a subtle peek-a-boo twist. It was prairiecore made NSFW.
Courrèges
Diaphanous dresses were covered in avant-garde embellishments at Courrèges. Delicate fringe protruded from the gowns, resembling strands of hair.