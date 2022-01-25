Among the rainbow of hues you can pick from to apply to your lips, there’s one shade category that’s been exponentially rising in popularity: plum lipsticks. The bold class of burgundies and rich purples are currently the it-color to grab for your makeup bags — and some shades’ fandoms are so devout they’ve become increasingly difficult to get your hands on.

“I’m noticing a lot of soft plums and wine,” New York City-based makeup artist Molly Thompson-Tubridy tells Bustle. According to data from Spate, a consumer trend platform, there are an average of 4,800 searches in the U.S. each month, and growth has increased by 549.1% since last year. But Thompson-Tubridy notes that she — and practically everyone else online — is specifically “obsessed” with Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. Currently, #blackhoney has racked up over 33.3 million views on TikTok and countless videos of users raving about the plum shade. “The shade has a different effect on each skin tone, creating a unique look for everyone,” Thompson-Tubridy says of its popularity. And that’s why the bold tint is so hard to get your hands on (as of today, it’s sold out online).

Of course, there’s no need to kiss your plum-pout aspirations goodbye: There are plenty of plum lip products to go around no matter your makeup preferences. Plus, experts assert that plum is universally flattering, so it’s hard to go wrong no matter the shade. That said, there are best practices to experimenting with dark(er) hues in order to avoid your lip color bleeding, Thompson-Tubridy explains. “Use a simple concealer and translucent powder on your lips],” she says. “This will help set the skin and provide a longer-lasting effect. Another pro tip? She suggests sporting a softer eye when donning a dark lip shade as it helps balance out your pout’s newfound boldness.

Now that you’re a master of plum, read on for eight eye-catching shades to shop as you wait for TikTok’s beloved Black Honey shade to come back in stock.

For A Deep Berry

If you’re a fan of both Black Honey’s shade and its soft and silky texture, Thompson-Tubridy suggests Glossier’s Generation G in Jam as an adequate dupe. “It’s a subtle deep berry that has a shine to it,” she tells Bustle.

For A Lip-Plumping Moisturizer

Makeup By Mario’s recently launched line of lip serums has quickly developed a devout following, as their innovative formulas make your pout appear fuller and plumper while providing ample moisture and a stylish hint of shine. Try the Plum Glow shade for a soft maroon-purple.

For A Matte Moment

You can’t go wrong with Pat McGrath lipstick, and if you’re on the market for a mattified plum lip, look no further than the MatteTrance Lipstick in Deep Orchid. This show-stopping tint is the perfect blend of purple plum with hints of berry.

For A Gorgeous Gloss

If you’re seeking a plum pout but want it all the shine, r.e.m. beauty’s gloss in “roll up” might be your match in makeup heaven. Its gorgeous glossy finish is reminiscent of all the best parts of Y2K-era Juicy Tubes, and it goes on as a highly pigmented burgundy-wine hue.

For A Metallic Finish

If you love how gloss looks but want lipstick’s long-lasting color, opt for NARS’ Shrinagar. A gorgeous metallic-raspberry hue, this tube delivers a durable plum tint with a shiny, sheer finish.

For A Rosy Rendition

Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Sugar Plum lipstick is the ideal shade for experimenting with plum, especially if you’re used to wearing pinks and roses. Its rosy plum hue isn’t too deep, but still gives radiantly rebellious vibes with a matte finish.

For ’90s-Inspired Glam

Remember The Craft? Consider M.A.C.’s Rebel as the movie in makeup form. It’s a creamy formula that maintains a soft cushion texture for comfort and moisture and has a medium-to-full buildable coverage so you can really go all-in on the plum pout or slowly start to experiment.

The Drugstore Staple

Another plum tint with a massively loyal fanbase: the NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss in Devil’s Food Cake, which is less than $5 and a go-to for its vibrant plum shade and flawless finish. Just check the thousands of five-star Amazon reviews: “Skip the expensive mall… this is one of those drugstore products that lives up to its reputation,” one person writes.

The Viral Shade

Of course, you could simply sign up for Black Honey’s waiting list in order to get your hands on the social media sensation. It’s essentially a lip gloss-lipstick hybrid that goes on sheer but can be layered on for more of an impact.