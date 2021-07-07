Beauty

The Sleeve-Style Tattoo Trend Celebs Are Loving Right Now

Including Miley and Ariana.

Why patchwork tattoos are summer 2021's hottest body art trend.
By Rachel Lapidos

Patchwork tattoos are dominating the body art world. Unlike traditional sleeves, these involve separate images spaced apart, a style tattoo artist Gianna Caranfa sees as a trend thanks to the many celebs with patchwork tattoos (like Miley and Ariana). Scroll for ink inspo.

Ariana Grande has more than 50 tattoos, including a handful on her arms which are done in a patchwork style. She’s got a Pokemon character, two butterflies, and the words “just sing” in Japanese.

