Beauty
Including Miley and Ariana.
Getty Images/ Jackson Lee / Contributor
Patchwork tattoos are dominating the body art world. Unlike traditional sleeves, these involve separate images spaced apart, a style tattoo artist Gianna Caranfa sees as a trend thanks to the many celebs with patchwork tattoos (like Miley and Ariana). Scroll for ink inspo.
Ariana Grande has more than 50 tattoos, including a handful on her arms which are done in a patchwork style. She’s got a Pokemon character, two butterflies, and the words “just sing” in Japanese.