It's been a whirlwind few months for Ariana Grande, and despite all the challenges she has faced, she continues to come out on top. Amidst the struggles, she has done a lot of growing and evolving. Ariana Grande got a new tattoo that perfectly symbolizes her journey. The "Thank U, Next" singer showed off her fresh ink — a branch of leaves growing along her rib cage, wrapping around an old tattoo she got during her relationship with ex-fiancé Pete Davidson — on Instagram.

Grande has quite a few tattoos, so it can be difficult for even die-hard fans to keep up. Some might recall when she posted a picture revealing the tattoo that reads "Always" below her ribs. People presumed it was written in Davidson's handwriting. She posted the image following her music video with Nicki Minaj for their song called "Bed." The caption didn't directly address the tattoo — it was simply lyrics from the song: "got a bed ..... wit your name on it."

Grande wasn't the only half of the relationship to dedicate ink to their love. Davidson was tatted quite a few times in homage to parts of Grande's life. They got matching cloud tattoos on their left middle fingers to make their relationship official in June 2018, and Davidson got Grande's Dangerous Woman bunny ears behind his ear, as well as her initials, "AG," on his thumb. Since their breakup in October, Davidson has gotten a few cover ups. Grande was also rumored to have a "Pete" tattoo on her finger that she covered up with a bandage for a post-breakup performance, as reported by People.

When Pete addressed their breakup publicly for the first time, he talked about their corresponding tattoos, per E! News. "So, obviously you know I, we, broke up or whatever," he said. "But when me and her first got engaged, we got tattoos. And it was like in a magazine like, 'Was Pete Davidson stupid?' And 93% of it said yes." He said his friend told him not to worry about what others thought. And then, after they ended things, he changed his mind. "The other day we were in my kitchen," Davidson said. "And he was like, 'Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'"

Grande, on the other hand, doesn't feel that way. Knowing how closely her fans follow her every move, though, she was probably anticipating a visceral reaction to her latest ink, especially considering its juxtaposition to the "Always" tattoo. The new leaves outline the tattoo, but aren't colored in, so the word is still visible. "post run thrus, 3 am with @girlknewyork," she captioned the post (@girlknewyork on Instagram, AKA Mira Mariah, is a tattoo artist both Grande and Davidson visit (or visited) often.) The singer wrote, "not a cover up just evolvin. also, our show opens tomorrow. i love u and i'm so grateful. see u soon."

Grande is preparing to embark on her Sweetener world tour, which opens on March 18 at Times Union Center in Albany, New York. In August, she will return to Manchester, England two years after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her show in the same city. The "7 Rings" singer will headline Manchester Pride Live. Perhaps her worldwide audiences will get a deeper explanation of her new ink, and everything else she's been up to since she last toured — from skipping the Grammy's to dropping a new Starbucks drink. If they do get more info, the fandom will surely share. They always do.