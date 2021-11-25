People Are Obsessed With These 45 Cheap, Trendy Things Selling Out On Amazon

I think we’d all be lying to ourselves if we said we didn’t want to look great and trendy. From clothing to shoes to jewelry, those perfect pieces that work for your body, look modern and cool, and suit your budget are hard to come by. Luckily, as per usual, Amazon steps in to save the day.

There is a truly overwhelming amount of stylish pieces that feel great on you and make your bank account feel great, too. There’s something for everyone, and if you don’t believe me, just keep scrolling.

Looking for your new favorite pair of yoga pants? Try these high waisted leggings. They’re available in tons of colors, and best of all, they have snug side pockets for your phone and cards. Or perhaps you’re looking to complete your wardrobe with the perfect little black dress – this bodycon pencil dress can take you from the office to after-hours cocktails in the blink of an eye. No matter your tastes, you’re sure to find something to entice you on this list. And absolutely none of them will break the bank. Without further ado, here’s 45 of the cheapest, cutest, and trendiest items that Amazon just can’t keep on the shelves.

1 This Simple Sweater That’s Tasteful & Ideal For Layering Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Mockneck Sweater $23 See On Amazon Yes, the perfect, versatile sweater does exist: It’s this Amazon Essentials mockneck sweater. The cotton blend is lightweight and fits close but not skintight, so it’s a great layering piece. This basic is appropriate for practically any occasion: Pair it with slacks for the office, jeans for casual errands, or with a leather jacket for a night out. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

2 This Silky Leopard Midi Skirt That Is Always On Trend Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon You’ll be looking sleek in satin in this high-waisted leopard print midi skirt. It’s light and airy, and has a silky smooth fabric that makes it move like a dream. Plus, who can resist that fun-but-neutral print? Dress it up with heels and a blouse, or keep it casual in sneakers and a graphic tee for an everyday look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 A Wide Brim Hat That Is Photoshoot Ready Lanzom Classic Wide Brim Hat Amazon $19 See On Amazon This wide brim hat emerges year after year for a reason: It’s easy to wear, and adds that certain je ne sais quoi to any look. One size fits most, and you can pair it with any casual or dressed up outfit for some extra flair. Get it in classic black, or choose a more bold color to stand out in the crowd. Available colors: 35

4 This Tunic Dress That Is The Comfortable Garment Of Your Dreams Amoretu Tunic Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This tunic dress is the perfect way to dress up and stay comfortable. Featuring a deep V-neckline and lantern sleeves, this billowy dress stays loose throughout the torso and can easily be dressed up or down. In fact, it’s the best-selling women’s swimwear cover-up on Amazon, but you could easily wear it in a formal setting with the right shoes and accessories. Available styles: 33

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

5 A Lightweight Cardigan You’ll Wear Every Single Day Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Jersey Stitch Open-Front Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon Those chilly mornings at the office will be made better with this long sleeve jersey sweater. Made from a polyester blend, it’s the perfect lightweight cardigan to keep at your desk and put on when the air conditioning is on just a little too high. It’s machine washable, and features ribbing at the cuffs and hem, along with two pockets. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A Pair Of Chunky Gold Hoops You Can Pair With Everything PAVOI Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Yellow gold is in right now, and these chunky gold hoops are an easy way to embrace the trend. These look much more expensive than they actually are, and you can customize the finish and size yourself to really customize these to your style. As a bonus, these earrings are also hypoallergenic, and the post is stainless steel for those with metal sensitivities. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 20.0 Millimeters – 50.0 Millimeters

7 This Cozy Knit Dress With A Pretty Tie Waist Detail PRETTYGARDEN Tie-Waist Knit Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Slip into this tie-waist knit dress, and be ready to feel fab. The lantern sleeves, cinched waist, and breathable fabric mean it’s great to wear year-round to work, family photos, holiday gatherings, and more. Pair it with a statement necklace and your favorite heels or boots, and stock up on all your favorite colors — there are tons! Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small –X-Large

8 These Essential Ballet Flats That Are A Wardrobe Staple Amazon Essentials Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See On Amazon These pointed-toe flats are a classic for a reason – they’re stylish, easy to wear, and super versatile. These come in tons of accessible neutral shades, and reviewers report that they’re comfortable enough to wear all day. They’re made from a soft faux leather, and have a genuine leather lining for extra softness and heel support. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 5 – 15

9 This Knit Jumper That Is So Easy To Throw On ANCAPELION Casual Cozy Knitted Jumper Amazon $29 See On Amazon Mix up your everyday outfits in this super cozy knitted jumper, complete with bold color-blocking, billowy sleeves and contrast stitching. It has a wide O-shaped neck, so you can wear it normally or with one shoulder exposed to mix it up. Available styles: 17

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

10 A Dainty Layered Necklace For Everyday Accessorizing M MOOHAM Gold Layered Initial Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon This delicate layered initial necklace makes a lovely accessory for everyday looks. Customize it with an initial that’s meaningful to your or someone you want to gift this too. The 14-karat gold-plated brass paperclip chain and hexagonal charm are subtle and elegant, while the 14-inch and 18-inch chains hit at the perfect spot for layering over a T-shirt or peeking out from under a button down.

11 This Two-Pack Of Belts That Will Top Off All Your Looks SANSTHS Double O-Ring Buckle Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Who needs an expensive designer belt when you can get two auspiciously similar ones for $16? This two-pack of double-O-ring belts comes in a variety of two-tone sets, each made from faux leather with a statement golden buckle. Tuck in your shirt or jacket to show it off and really take your outfit to the next level. Available styles: 11

Available sizes: S – XXXL

12 A Pair Of Yoga Pants That Are Great At The Gym And Grocery Store The Gym People High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon We’ve all been living in athleisure for the better part of the last two years, so why not mix it up with these stylish and affordable cropped leggings? They sit high on the hips with a wide waistband, and even have two side pockets to hold your phone, cards, and other small objects, which is just one of the reasons these have over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Available styles: 34

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X

13 A Crewneck Sweater That’s Anything But Basic Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $18 See On Amazon This slim-but-not-too-tight sweater has long sleeves, but is made from a lightweight material that makes it easy to layer under a jacket or wear it on its own. Available in over 40 colors and prints, this classic top has over 7,000 five-star reviews for its roominess and versatility. Available patterns: 43

Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim – XX-Large

14 These ‘90s-Inspired Sunglasses That Are So Cool Right Now BUTABY Retro 90’s Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $11 See On Amazon The ‘90s are back and somehow better than they were 30 years ago. Embrace it in these vintage-inspired rectangular sunglasses. They’re cute and lightweight, but also offer UV protection, block glare, and are shatterproof — that’s a pretty good deal for $11. Certain prints come in packs of two, so you can stock up and match them to your OOTD. Available styles: 32

15 This Marvelous Mini Dress That You Can Adjust To Your Desired Length BTFBM Drawstring Mini Dresses Amazon $30 See On Amazon Become the center of attention in this drawstring mini dress. Fitted throughout the torso with adjustable drawstring and ruching on each side, this chic, short dress is ridiculously easy to style. Reviewers love how you can cinch up the sides as much or as little as you want to make the dress longer or shorter, as well as how comfortable it is. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

16 A Pull-On-And-Go Swing Tee That Makes For A Breezy, Stylish Outfit BELAROI Swing T-Shirt Blouse Amazon $17 See On Amazon This swing T-shirt blouse just might be the perfectly-weighted tunic top. With long sleeves and a slightly longer fit through the torso than your average shirt or blouse, it’s great for layering over leggings, skinny jeans, or slacks. It also boasts a 4.4-star rating, so it’s Amazon customer-approved, too. Available styles: 32

Available sizes: Small – 5X

17 These Memory Foam Slippers That Feel Like Walking On A Cloud Memory Foam Fluffy Slip-On House Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give yourself permission to lounge in these fuzzy memory foam house slippers. They have a skid-free rubber sole, and are stocked with a plush filling made from eco-friendly fleece. One reviewer, a stay-at-home mom who is on her feet all day, said “I have been surprised to find how comfortable [these slippers] are – from the first time I have worn them. It’s like walking on an incredibly warm, toasty cloud, and my feet thank me.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Medium – X-Large

18 This Oversize Sweater Vest That Channels Your Favorite Celebs HOTAPEI Oversized Sweater Vest Amazon $30 See On Amazon Celebrities from Harry Styles to Bella Hadid have been rocking sweater vests lately, and now so can you in this oversized variation. There are so many ways to style it, whether you want to wear it under a button-down shirt, on its own with a pair of jeans, or even as a daring dress. No matter what you do, you’ll look like a star. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

19 A Pair Of Classic Square Sunglasses That Go With Everything SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Shade your eyes in style with these classic square sunglasses. With polarized lenses and UV-protection coating, these glasses are an absolute steal. They have an oversized fit on the face, and one reviewer couldn’t help but rave about how durable these best-selling sunnies are. Available styles: 13

20 This Fun Plaid Shirt Dress That Looks Amazing With Boots olrain Plaid Shirt Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This plaid shirt dress with an asymmetrical hem is sure to be one of your new favorite cold weather pieces. Style it with a belt to cinch in the waist, throw on your favorite pair of boots, and you’re good to go out. And the cherry on top? This garment has not one, but two pockets. Available styles: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 This Corduroy Button Down That You Can Wear Layered Or On Its Own Sidefeel Corduroy Button Down Shirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon The possibilities for styling this boyfriend-fit corduroy button down shirt are practically endless, and so are the colors you have to choose from. The oversized silhouette means you can wear this shirt buttoned up and tucked in, open and loose over a graphic tee, or tied in a knot at the waist for a cinched effect. With so many colors and patterns at such an affordable price tag, you’ll want to stock up on all your favorites. Available styles: 32

Available sizes: Small – 4X-Large

22 A Pair Of Skinny Jeans That Have Over 44,000 Five-Star Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with the classics, and that’s exactly what these Levi Strauss & Co. skinny jeans are. They’re mid-rise, and fit snugly with a shaping, stretchy fabric that won’t loosen throughout the day or become uncomfortable to wear. One reviewer raved about their perfect fit, and said “Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 2 – 28

23 This Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweater That’ll Keep You Warm All Winter Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Pullover Amazon $31 See On Amazon This quarter-zip fleece pullover is an absolute necessity for winter layering and outdoor events. Throw it on for those frigid morning school runs or outdoor sporting events, or you can layer it under a puffy coat on snowy days. This fits close to the body but isn’t skin tight, so it’s very warm, especially because its fabric has just the right amount of thickness. Available patterns: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

24 This Pleated Floral Midi Skirt That Moves Like A Dream EXLURA High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Midi Skirt with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon Featuring a variety of dotted prints, an elastic pleated waistband, and two pockets, this charming midi skirt is a year-round staple that pairs equally well with sweaters and crop tops. It’s lightweight and comfortable, and the way it moves will be enough to make it your new favorite skirt. Available patterns: 12

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

25 A Business Casual Pencil Dress That Is *So* Sleek Florins Short Sleeve Bodycon Pencil Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Business casual won’t know what hit it when you show up in this bodycon pencil dress. It’s features a close-but-comfortable fit and just enough elastic to give it a breathable stretch. Available styles: 28

Available sizes: X-Small – 5X-Large Plus

26 This Strappy Bustier That’s The Perfect Blend Of A Bralette & Crop Top HDE Spaghetti Strap Bustier Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon This strappy bustier top is one of those rare tops that can function both as a bralette and a crop top. It’s completely wireless, but fits snugly and is made from a stretchy, comfortable, and supportive fabric that doesn’t dig in. One reviewer wrote: “It’s made of very thick material and has double layers so it is not see through at all and will keep you very secure. I don’t need a bra when I wear it which is nice because I think that would take away from the pretty design of the straps.” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1X – 4X

27 This Versatile Top With Fun Shoulder Cut Outs ALLEGRACE Batwing Cold Shoulder T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon The shoulder cut out and deep V neckline of this cold shoulder T-shirt show off a little skin, so it’s great for warm weather and wearing out on the town. Made from soft and breathable rayon, this shirt looks great with a pair of skinny jeans or tucked into a skirt. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: 1X – 4X

28 This Stylish Oversized Tote Bag That Can Store Everything You Need Large Faux Leather Tote Bag Amazon $24 See On Amazon “Wow, that person is so chic,” passersby will say when you walk past with this faux leather bag in hand. “They must really have their life together.” And it’s true! In this perfectly-sized bag, you’ll have more than enough room for everything you might need throughout the day: A tablet, wallet, book, makeup bag, and more. Available colors: 62

29 This Pleated Midi Skirt That Has A Retro-Inspired Shape Kate Kasin Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Embrace your inner pin-up girl in this retro-inspired pleated swing skirt. This midi skirt has a classic shape that will never go out of style. It also has a comfortable elastic waistband and comes in tons of colors so you can wear it year-round to work, school, or formal events. Available colors: 46

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

30 A Retro-Inspired Wrap Dress That Has A Deep V For Days Nemidor V-Neck Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s so easy to love this V-neck midi dress. You can wear this with heels or flats, and it’s perfect for your next wedding or formal dinner party. This dress comes in tons of colors and patterns, so you can stock up as the occasion requires. The deep V and illusion wrap effect of the bodice mean it shows off a little cleavage, but the midi length keeps timeless. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 14 Plus – 26 Plus

31 An Oversized Plaid Scarf That You Can Wrap Yourself In Wander Agio Large Scarf Amazon $8 See On Amazon The days may be getting shorter, but you can stay cozy while looking cute in this large fringed plaid scarf. The cool-toned fall color palette looks especially good layered over a light-colored sweater or sweatshirt, or peeking out of a wool coat. It’s made from high-quality cotton yarn that’s soft to the touch and gentle on your skin. Available styles: 17

32 A Pair Of Chunky Ankle Booties That Are Very Versatile Soda Chunky Heel Ankle Bootie Amazon $38 See On Amazon Are they combat boots? Are they heels? That’s up to you to decide about these statement-making chunky heel ankle booties. A imitation suede exterior and a four-inch lift in the heel mean these booties are both comfortable and versatile for a variety of occasions. Plus, the lace up and side zipper make these easier to slip on and off than other boots. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5.5 – 10

33 This Comfy T-Shirt Dress That You Can Throw On MOLERANI Casual Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep it light and breezy in this casual long sleeved T-shirt dress. It’s made from a flowy and stretchy rayon blend, and hits just above the knee, making it ridiculously comfortable. This is the perfect dress to throw on and go when you just can’t be bothered, but still want to look cute, as it looks equally good with flats, sneakers, heels, and boots. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

34 These Yoga Pants That Actually Stay In Place All Day Uoohal High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re running errands or working out, these high-waist yoga pants will have you covered. They’re breathable, flexible, and stretchy, so they won’t leave you exposed during downward facing dog or picking up bags at the grocery store. And unlike some leggings, these pants have a compressive waistband so they’ll stay in place no matter how active you are. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Large – 4X-Large

35 This Three-Compartment Crossbody With Over 9,000 Five-Star Reviews Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $19 See On Amazon This small faux leather bag has it all: a long, adjustable strap, golden hardware, and three separate zipper compartments so you can stash all your essentials. Each of the three sections are lined with fashionable striped fabric that makes it easy to see the contents. Available colors: 27

36 This Classic Button Down That You Can Dress Up Or Down Goodthreads Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Who said professional clothing has to be stuffy and uncomfortable? This washed cotton short-sleeve shirt proves otherwise, with a fashionably boxy fit and a lived in, casual-but-not-too-casual vibe. The classic pinstripes really pull this shirt together, and the cherry on top is the fact that it’s machine washable. Available styles: 4

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

37 A Cozy Pashmina Shawl That You Can Bring Anywhere MaaMgic Large Soft Pashmina Shawl Amazon $15 See On Amazon Enjoy the look and feel of cashmere — without the cashmere price tag — with this large pashmina shawl. It’s made from a cotton blend, and is a whopping 80 inches long so you can wrap it around yourself again and again in whatever style you choose. This shawl folds up compactly in a suitcase or purse, so it’s perfect for bringing with you to outdoor gatherings, theaters, the office, or anywhere else there may be a breeze. Available colors: 20

38 A Fit & Flare Midi Dress That Is So Adorable Nemidor Flare Midi Dress with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon This fit and flare midi dress is perfect for so many occasions and so comfortable that you’ll want to buy it in every style. Made of breathable fabric and featuring two pockets, you’ll stay comfortable and get all the compliments. One reviewer wrote “It is a perfect length for work and the neckline is modest as well.” Available colors: 39

Available sizes: 14 Plus – 26 Plus

39 This Knit Cardigan That Is Destined To Become Your New Favorite YIBOCK Chunky Batwing-Sleeve Cardigan Amazon $35 See On Amazon You know that one sweater or cardigan that you just can’t give up? Yeah, this chunky batwing sleeve cardigan is about to become that. The texture cable knit, knee-length fit, and open front make it easy to layer over a tee or tank. You can wear it out and about with jeans, or throw it on at home in PJs for a little extra warmth. Available patterns: 25

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

40 A Stretchy Flared Skater Skirt That Doesn’t Break The Bank Urban CoCo Stretchy Flared Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon This chic flared skater skirt is just what your wardrobe needs. It’s an Amazon customer favorite with over 43,000 five-star ratings, and who can blame them – the sheer number of options, plus how easy it is to pull on this skirt and go make it hard to resist. And that sub $15 price tag is nothing to shake a stick at either — you can stock up on all of your favorite colors. Available styles: 40

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

41 These Cloud-Like Slippers That Have Plush Faux Fur Throughout Indoor Outdoor Faux Fur Slipper Amazon $22 See On Amazon Get ready for some cozy nights snuggled up on the couch in these super fuzzy faux fur slippers. These open toed slip-ons will keep your feet warm and comfortable with plush faux rabbit fur. The sole is made from high density memory foam, so it’ll truly feel like walking on a cloud after a long day. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5-6 –9-10

42 This Off-The-Shoulder Sweater That Has A Cozy Waffle Knit ReachMe Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon Your winter clothes deserve to have a little bit of fun, too. This long sleeve waffle knit top hits that mark perfectly and looks especially great with a lace bralette sticking out underneath. Batwing sleeves and the textured fabric add visual interest, and you can even style this to get an off-the-shoulder look. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

43 This Tiny Crocodile Print Bag That Makes A Big Statement CATMICOO Crocodile Pattern Mini Purse Amazon $19 See On Amazon This crocodile mini purse makes a small but mighty statement. At just 4.7 inches wide, it’s the perfect size for a few essentials. like your keys, credit cards, and ID. It comes with an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap so it can be worn cross-body or held as a clutch. Available colors: 13

44 A Fun, Swingy Mini Skirt That Has Adorable Tiered Ruffles Alelly Ruffle Swing Mini Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Let this ruffle swing mini skirt become a hero piece in your closet. It can be paired with any top from a turtleneck to a tank, and makes you look way more dressed up in an instant. Two ruffled tiers add a flowy, delicate touch, and you can easily pair it with a jacket or sweater on colder days. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: Small – X-Large