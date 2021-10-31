If You're Lazy But Want To Look Good, You'll Love These 44 Comfy, Stylish Things

In a perfect world, you’d look good and feel comfy every single day, but sometimes it’s just so hard to put together an impressively stylish outfit. Maybe it’s weekend and you want to look cute with almost no effort because you deserve your days of rest, or maybe you’ve slept in on a weekday, work starts in 20 minutes, and you have to get ready fast. Whatever the reason, there are times when you want items in your closet that don’t require an ounce of thought. You can throw them on and just walk out the door without having to figure out what looks good. Bonus points if those items also happen to be really, really comfortable.

Whether it’s a soft and stretchy midi dress that you can slip on for any occasion or a chic and cozy sweat suit with a stylish crop top, here you’ll find a list of 44 Amazon items that will look great for dressy or casual occasions. without you having to waste any energy on pulling an outfit together. You’ll even find recommendations for comfortable staples like a sleek bodysuit that’ll go with literally anything or a wirefree bra that’s so comfy you won’t mind wearing it around the house.

Read on to find the 44 Amazon finds that are stylish, comfy, and so effortless that you can respond to every compliment by saying, “Oh this old thing? I just threw it on!”

1 A Chic Long Cardigan That’s Like Wearing A Blanket BTFBM Long Sleeve Open Front Leopard Knit Long Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon Nothing says comfy like a long knit cardigan. This slightly oversized one from BTFBM has slouchy sleeves and pockets for carrying your phone or even snacks (just the thing when you don’t feel like getting off the couch). Amazon reviewers love the “soft knit” and report that it is “really cute on and comfortable.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 This Maxi Dress You’ll Want To Wear Every Day Daily Ritual Jersey Long-Sleeve Empire-Waist Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This maxi dress from Daily Ritual is made from super soft jersey fabric that’s perfect for any season. Wear on its own on warmer days or layer it on colder ones — the longer length should provide some extra warmth for your legs. One happy Amazon shopper said the dress is “perfect for every day wear.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 A 2-Pack Of Shirts That Reviewers Call “The Perfect Simple T-Shirt” Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Everyone needs a V-neck T-shirt in their closet, and this two-pack from Amazon Essentials is a great option. Fitted but not too tight, this top gets top marks for how cozy the shirt is. One reviewer who bought the shirt in multiple colors gushed, “I have been searching for the perfect simple t-shirt for years, and I've found it. The quality is excellent, the fit is perfect, and the material isn't so thin you can see through it.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 The Comfy Ballet Flats Worn By Over 30,000 Reviewers Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep it cute and classic with this popular pair of ballet flats from Amazon Essentials. The shoes feature an elastic top and soft microfiber lining, making them ideal for everyday wear. Over 30,000 reviewers love the flats, with one Amazon shopper remarking that “the sole is padded [and] very cushiony.” Available sizes: 5 — 15

5 The Seriously Cozy Swing Dress That’s So Easy To Wear Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve V-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon This laid-back swing dress by Amazon Essentials is just the thing for days when you don’t want to put one single thought into your look. Throw on a pair of sneaks or ballet flats for an outfit that looks like you spent all morning putting it together, even if you didn’t. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A Fan-Favorite Long-Sleeved Dress That Doubles As A Tunic Amoretu Long Sleeve Tunic Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This slightly oversized V-neck dress is like getting two pieces in one. Wear as a dress on its own, or throw it on over a pair of leggings for a put-together, yet totally relaxed look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 The Yoga Pants That Look Like Dress Pants BALEAF Bootcut Yoga Dress Pants Amazon $37 See On Amazon Head to the office in style (and in comfort) with this pair of bootcut yoga dress pants by Baleaf. No one has to know that your work-appropriate pants are actually cozy yoga gear. Choose between regular and petite sizes. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 An Affordable 2-Pack Of Crochet Lace Underwear Iris & Lilly Women's Crochet Lace Hipster Panty (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon There’s nothing comfy about underwear that rides up. This two-pack of Iris & Lilly hipster panties gets rave reviews because, as one reviewer puts it, “these are super comfortable and don’t ride up,” which isn’t always the case for lacy undergarments. Available sizes: XX-Small — Large

9 A Bodycon Dress That Isn’t Constrictive BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon For the days when you want something body-skimming, but you also want to eat nachos without feeling too confined by your outfit, meet your new favorite dress. Reviewers love how put together this dress made them look without sacrificing an ounce of comfort. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 A Loose-Fitting Dress That’s Comfy & Cute MOLERANI Long Sleeve Casual Swing Simple T-Shirt Loose Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Comfy like a nightgown but ready to be dressed up or down, this dress by Molerani has a cute asymmetric hem and V neckline. The long sleeves offset the above-the-knee length, making this one ideal for even colder times of year (just pair it with tights!). Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 A Cozy Wrap Top That You Can Dress Up Or Down ALLEGRACE Plus Size Tunic Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon When you don’t know what to wear, you can always reach for this cozy wrap top, which is pretty enough to wear to the office or a nice restaurant, but soft and flowy enough for lounging at home. One happy shopper wrote, “I get tons of compliments on it. Very comfortable, very soft as well.” Available sizes: 1X — 4X

12 These Perfectly Slouchy Joggers That Come In Cute Prints & Colors Dokotoo Soft Casual Drawstring Tie Elastic Waist Loose Jogger Pant Amazon $23 See On Amazon For sweatpants that actually look a little more put together, reach for a pair of lightweight joggers like these from Dokotoo. The ribbed cuffs keep the pants from being overly baggy, while the fun print and color options keep them from looking too plain. One Amazon reviewer said the joggers are “definitely worth it.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 A Luxuriously Silky Robe For Upscale Lounging SIORO Long Silk Robe Amazon $29 See On Amazon Lounge like a retro glamourpuss in this silky robe by Sioro. Reviewers loved how the robe is as soft as it is chic, while still remaining affordable. One reviewer couldn’t believe that the soft, smooth fabric is actually satin polyester, writing “[I] had to check twice to confirm the fabric content.” Available sizes: One size

14 This Sweatsuit Set That’s Cute & Stretchy PRETTYGARDEN Solid Color Two Piece Outfit Long Sleeve Crewneck Pullover Top And Long Pants Sweatsuits Tracksuits Amazon $34 See On Amazon Going on a coffee run has never looked better than with this sweatsuit set by PrettyGarden. Wear with everything from a denim jacket to a long coat for stylish yet totally relaxed look. One happy Amazon shopper wrote that the lightweight outfit has “a cool slouchy look,” thanks to its crew neck top and jogger-style bottoms. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

15 A Scoop Neck Top That’s Super Versatile Sherosa Women's Casual 3/4 Sleeve Loose Tunic Tops Scoop Neck T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Nothing is quite as versatile (and cozy) as a 3/4 sleeve scoop neck t-shirt, like this one by Sherosa. Wear for with trousers or a skirt for an all-day work session, or with your fave joggers for an all-day Netflix session. It has a loose fit with side slits, so it’s easy to move around in and won’t make you feel constricted at all. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 The Velvety Waffle Knit Lounge Set You Can Wear On Or Off The Couch ZESICA Women's Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts Pullover Nightwear Lounge Pajama Set with Pockets Amazon $32 See On Amazon Nothing says “cozy loungewear” like a waffle knit. This set by Zesica comes in a handful of colors and gets rave reviews for its soft rayon construction. Wear the pieces separately or together, on or off your couch. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 The Relaxed Sweatshirt Dress You’ll Want To Wear All Weekend The Drop Women's Iona Long Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Cozy hoodies are great, but you have to figure out a whole outfit to pair them with. That’s why this sweatshirt dress by The Drop is literally perfect; if you want, you can pair it with leggings, denim, or bike shorts, but you can also throw it on with sneakers alone and be ready to take on the day. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

18 This Comfy Cold Shoulder Top That’s So Cute For Going Out ALLEGRACE Women Plus Size Tops V Neck Short Sleeve Batwing Top Cold Shoulder T Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon This is the type of top that gives the wearer an unfair advantage; it looks great on, but feels as comfortable as your favorite T-shirt. With over 6,000 reviews, it’s fair to say that this top by Allegrace is a popular choice among Amazon shoppers, who report that they were able to wear it straight from work to after-work drinks. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

19 This High Waist Swing Skirt That Reviewers Love EXLURA Womens High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt Midi Swing Skirt with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon Put together an enviable look in seconds with this pleated skirt by pairing it with a slouchy sweatshirt and a pair of sneaks. Or keep it modern by pairing with a baby t-shirt and a cute pair of booties. Reach for this skirt when you want to look like you put in some effort, but anything with buttons is too much to handle — it has a stretchy elastic waist and the support of over 10,000 reviewers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 A Bra For People Who Hate Wearing Bras Hanes Women's Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra MHG521 Amazon $8 See On Amazon “Finally, a bra that feels like you aren't wearing one at all!” enthused on happy reviewer, who described this wirefree bra from Hanes as totally soft and breathable. It’s made from lightweight fabric with flexible cups that provide support while lying smoothly under your clothes. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

21 The Wirefree Bra That Reviewers Say Is The Comfiest One They Own Hanes Women's Invisible Embrace ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon The positive reviews for this Hanes wirefree bra are intriguing, to say the least. “This is my favorite bra in the ENTIRE world. i never want to wear any other bra again!” raved one reviewer. “This is the MOST comfortable fitting bra I have EVER had,” wrote another. In fact, there are literally upwards of 30 user reviews claiming this bra is the most comfortable one they’ve ever worn, describing it as lightweight, soft, and supportive without being too tight. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

22 This Knit Skirt That Looks Polished But Feels Relaxed SheIn Women's Basic Plain Stretchy Ribbed Knit Split Full Length Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Reviewers go gaga over how nicely the soft and stretchy Shein knit skirt fits into their wardrobe. From work days to date nights, the skirt (available in a ton of different colors) will become a sleeper hit in your outfit rotation, thanks to its soft ribbed fabric, back slit, and pencil shape. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

23 A Cozy Sweater You Can Snuggle Up In Jouica Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon There’s something special about a chunky sweater like this one from Jouica; when paired with skinny trousers or a pencil skirt, the effect is the perfect balance of slouchy and sleek, but it also looks and feels great with jeans or leggings for cozy days at home. According to one happy shopper, the sweater “became a favorite the minute I tried it on.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 A Buttery Soft Tunic-Length T-Shirt LARACE Swing Tunic T-Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Reviewers love the asymmetrical hemline and longer length of this Larace T-shirt, with one shopper in particular remarking that “it passed the butt-covering test.” It’s also buttery soft and you can wear it with literally anything, so there’s really no way to go wrong. Available sizes: Small — 6X

25 This Pair Of Stretchy Joggers With A Handy Back Pocket Leggings Depot Printed Solid Activewear Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants Amazon $17 See On Amazon Stretchier than your average joggers and boasting a back pocket that’s perfect for storing your phone, this pair of joggers from Leggings Depot is cozy and convenient. Wear them while you’re exercising, relaxing, running errands, or even working from home. Available sizes: Small — 3X

26 This Stylish Tie-Dye Maxi Dress With Pockets MakeMeChic Boho Maxi Short Sleeve Split Pockets Tie Dye Long Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Available in a whopping 44 colors for a mere $30ish, you’ll have a hard time buying only one of these maxi dresses by MakeMe Chic. Amazon shoppers love how the dress feels as comfortable as their favorite nightgown, but looks so, so cute. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 This Long Sleeve Bodysuit That Doesn’t Ride Up Or Cling MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This mock turtleneck bodysuit by Mangopop is the bodysuit to choose if you’re not sure you like wearing bodysuits. Reviewers love how the material doesn’t ride up or cling, while adding a no-fuss aspect of sophistication to any outfit. “It goes perfect with some high waisted jeans and sneakers, and you can switch it up with some dress pants as well. Such a great basic to have on hand,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 A Cozy Crew Neck Sweater With A Split Hem MEROKEETY Casual Crew Neck Side Split Pullover Sweater Amazon $39 See On Amazon This oversized sweater from Merokeety has a stylish split hem, crew neck, and dropped shoulders. Throw it on over jeans or leggings — the comfy fit will make it look like you spent more time on your outfit than you actually did. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 This Plush Turtleneck Sweater Dress That Reviewers Love MILLCHIC Turtleneck Long Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon On a chilly day, the Millchic sweater dress will keep you toasty and looking good. “When I tell you it’s the warmest thing I own it is the warmest thing I own, explained one reviewer. It has a loose fit that you can belt if you want extra shaping, plus a turtleneck for extra coziness and style. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

30 The Soft Lightweight Sweater That Layers Like A Dream Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Mockneck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon Every closet needs a few lightweight sweaters. This one by Amazon Essentials comes in ten colors and has an impressive size-inclusive range. Wear under blazers, jumpsuits, or summer dresses, or with a pair of slacks for a minimalist look. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

31 This Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress That Feels So Soft MOLERANI Casual Plain Simple Long Sleeve T-Shirt Loose Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This long sleeve dress by Molerani is the type of one-and-done outfit you need on a busy morning. The high neckline serves as a blank slate to show off any jewelry or accessories you can throw at it, and the swing silhouette is comfy and breezy. Amazon shoppers love how easy the dress is to wear, with one reviewer writing, “The style of these dresses is ageless and timeless.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

32 A Pair Of Pull-On Jeans That Feel Like Your Favorite Leggings No Nonsense Women's Stretch Denim Legging Amazon $17 See On Amazon This pair of denim leggings by No Nonsense is perfect for days when the thought of pants exhausts you. Go casual with a slouchy sweatshirt, or dress it up with a baby t-shirt and a blazer. The leggings have over 26,000 reviews, including one that describes them as “lightweight, very thin (but not see through), stretchy, but still have a jean feel and look.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 An Elegant Lantern Sleeve Dress That Feels Like A Cozy Sweatshirt PRETTYGARDEN Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This comfy lantern sleeve dress automatically levels up your wardrobe on days when you want to stay in your jammies, since it really does look incredibly chic. Reviewers love the adjustable tie waist, with one happy shopper writing about how the dress has a “lovely fit.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34 A Cozy Cable-Knit Sweater For Cold Weather Layering Amazon Essentials 100% Cotton Crew Neck Cable Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon A cable knit sweater is a wardrobe staple, and this one by Amazon Essentials is a great example. Layer this chunky cotton sweater over dresses and tops, or under jackets, in order to stay warm all season long. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 A Gorgeous Floral Dress Made From Stretchy Fabric Romwe Plus Size Elegant Floral Print Fit and Flare A Line Midi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Get dressed in less than 60 seconds with this stretchy dress by Romwe. It has a pretty flared shape and midi length, and it comes in a bunch of floral patterns, plus one plaid option. One reviewer summed up its appeal, writing, “Gorgeous pattern, nice and stretchy, perfect for a variety of occasions!” Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

36 A Fuzzy Popcorn Cardigan That’s Literally So Cute Saodimallsu Chunky Popcorn Cardigan Amazon $37 See On Amazon A cardigan is always a great idea, but a popcorn cardigan really brings it when it comes to coziness and style. This cardi by Saodimallsu is perfectly slouchy and has convenient pockets. Throw it on with anything and automatically make your outfit feel like a look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 These Pull-On Skinny Jeans With A Cult Following Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $26 See On Amazon Pull-on jeans are truly a magic combination, mixing the comfort of leggings with the polished cool of jeans. Over 69,000 Amazon shoppers love the versatility of these jeans, and with eight different washes and three different inseam lengths, you’ll be sure to find one that works for you. Available sizes: 2 — 28

38 This Comfy Top With A Chic Lace Panel & An Elegant Shape Chvity Plus Size O-Neck Asymmetric Short Sleeve Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon This short sleeve top is long enough to wear with leggings and boots, plus the lace panel gives any ‘fit a put-together vibe. Reviewers love how the soft fabric drapes as it flares out from the waist and provides a nice amount of coverage. Available sizes: Large — 4X

39 A Highly-Rated Dress For Day Or Night Verdusa Plus Size Bishop Sleeve Plunging V Neck Belted Bodycon Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon For those days or nights when you want to stand out in style, reach for a dress like this one by Verdusa. The plunging neckline and belted waist add extra oomph to the traditional little black dress, while remaining stretchy and breathable. “Can be dressed up for elegant or dressed down for work day casual,” one reviewer confirms. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

40 A 5-Pack Of Lace Underwear That Reviewers Love KNITLORD Lace Underwear Hipster Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Every underwear drawer needs a set of panties that won’t bunch or dig in. This set by Knitlord gets high marks for the combination of comfort and cuteness. It comes with five different colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

41 A Highly-Rated Halter Neck Bodysuit ReoRia Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit Tank Tops Amazon $25 See On Amazon Bodysuits help you build a look in the best possible way. Throw on a bodysuit like this one from ReoRia, then tug on a pair of pants and boom...instant outfit. It’s really that effortless. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 This Lightweight Rayon Tank Top That Reviewers Call “Sublime” Verdusa V Neck Longline Dolphin Hem Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon A slouchy tank top is pretty much the gold standard for comfort. This one by Verdusa has a dolphin hem and a V-neck for the stylish comfort you crave. “It's sublime. Perfectly soft material, drapes like a dream and covers enough cleavage that I can wear it anywhere,” praised one Amazon reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

43 A Pair of Super Soft Cotton Leggings HUE Women's Cotton Ultra Legging with Wide Waistband Amazon $23 See On Amazon The best leggings are one’s that move with you and don’t make you feel constricted in any way. This pair of leggings by Hue gets high marks for its softness and how well it stands up to multiple washes. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

