No longer an article of clothing dedicated to school uniforms or dads, the sweater vest is a full-on fashion statement. Another ‘90s trend that’s been resurrected, top models like Kendall Jenner and the most influential influencers like Emma Chamberlain have been seen wearing the fuzzy retro piece. In fact, practically everyone seems to be cozying up in a sweater vest this fall.

Since this throwback trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, I suggest you stock up on all of your favorite prints and patterns for the months of cool weather ahead. And to help navigate your sweater vest journey, I’ve collected a few style notes from the celebrities who are putting the trend on the map this season.

Each style star spotlighted below puts their own spin on the piece, from the casual weekend outfit to edgy street style moments, proving that this must-have topper is truly versatile. It can be worn alone on slightly warmer days or layered with a multitude of pieces. Dressed up or dressed down, consider the sweater vest your wardrobe’s handiest (and not to mention, comfiest) fall piece.

Scroll to see all the celeb-approved ways to style sweater vests — and then shop all the copy-cat pieces right here.

Bustle Shop is Bustle’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. Here, you’ll find the picks we can’t get enough of and think you’ll love, too. Best of all, you can checkout right on this page — no clicking out to multiple retailers required. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Off-Duty Model

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Whether she’s dressing up or dressing down, Kendall Jenner never fails to deliver major outfit inspo. Her easy and relaxed take on the sweater vest trend is perfect for casual weekend wear. Jenner’s styling details — see: that oversized bag and effortless white tee — are the finishing touches in making this a full-on look.

The Coordinating Combo

We are here for all of the monogram mania Yara Shahidi is bringing us. Her designer coordinating set has completely reinvented the sweater vest, and the matchy-matchy take has earned a permanent spot on my fall ‘fit mood board.

Cool-Girl Street Style

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fresh off of Fendi’s runway, Bella Hadid shows us how to wear the sweater vest with some edge. Chunky loafers, hoop earrings, and oversized leather pants completely transform the piece into the epitome of cool-girl street style. Throw in a puffy leather pouch á la Hadid, and you’re set.

Modern-Day Clueless

Is it just me (and my fellow millennials), or is Emma Chamberlain giving us major Cher Horowitz vibes here? As one of Gen Z’s most influential, Chamberlain knows a thing or two about working the trends, and her sweater vest/mini skirt combo is no exception. Needless to say, I’m sure Cher and her crew would approve of the modern-day take on her iconic mini skirt set.

Not Your Mother’s School Uniform

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Madison Beer shows us that a school-uniform-inspired look can be totally A+. Take a note from the singer/songwriter and layer your vest over an oversized poplin blouse, and pair with loafers and fold-over socks. Somehow, Beer is making those of us who had to wear a uniform back in the day wish we could hit rewind and revamp!