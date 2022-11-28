People Call These Bras & Underwear Their Most Amazing Finds Of The Year

Ooh là-là, restocking your bra and undies just got way easier. As one of the first things you might put on before leaving the house — and the first thing you probably want to take off when you come home — I take bra shopping seriously around here. Finding the perfect panty is no different. Cute absolutely must meet comfy, and flirty must meet function. Say goodbye to the days you’d roam the mall in search of your next go-to undergarments, because Amazon has everything you need.

I’ve rounded up the 30 bras and panties your underwear drawer is missing out on: Get ready to be wowed. Reviewers have confirmed that these selections are worth the buy, from absurdly comfortable bras to undeniably playful lingerie — keep scrolling for the crème de la crème of undergarments.

1 A Wirefree Bra You’ll Feel Extra-Cozy In Hanes Get Cozy Pullover ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon Hanes ComfortFlex fabric is infamous for fitting your body’s shape so you can move freely, and let me tell you: This bra does just that. With nearly 30,000 reviews, one customer wrote that, “I have been wearing this type of bra for a long time and find the style to be very comfortable.” Whether you’re on the go or staying put, consider this your sign to stock up. Available sizes: Small — 3-X Large

Available colors: 7

2 This Lightweight Bikini Brief Your Underwear Drawer Is Missing Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made with a lightweight jersey cotton that gives juuust the right amount of stretch, these bikini briefs are a must-buy. They provide the perfect amount of coverage for everyday wear while still giving you a smooth and fitted look. Add this staple to your underwear drawer ASAP. Available sizes: XXS — 6X

Available colors: 37

3 An Ultra-Smooth Wireless Bra For Maximum Comfort Warner's Easy Does It Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Remember, comfort is key, especially when bra shopping. Designed to fit any shape with allover stretch fabric, this lightly-lined bra also features side-smoothing panels to avoid the bulging that comes from traditional elastic. For the larger-chested buyers, you’ll be excited by its thick straps and an extra-supportive band. After this, you won’t be reaching for your other bras. Available sizes: XS — 2XL

Available colors: 17

4 These Wear-Everyday (And Wear-Anywhere!) Cotton Thongs FINETOO Cotton Thongs (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon A featherlight fabric with a V-shaped waistband? Music to my ears. These cotton thongs do it all, and one buyer raved that they were not only “very comfortable and stretchy” but actually “more comfortable than my panties from Victoria Secret!” If you’re looking for your next everyday thong, look no further. Available sizes: S — XL

Available colors: 8

5 A Lacy Demi Bra To Spice Things Up A Bit Maidenform Underwire Demi Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon Ahem, this bra redefines feel-good undergarments. It has an uplifting style that pushes both up and in, and is made with Wonderbra technology that’s famous for its ability to make the most of your natural shape. Want to hear the best part? The straps are convertible so you can adjust your push-up bra from a traditional straight silhouette to a racerback bra. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors: 17

6 These Hanes Boyshorts With An Athletic Fit Hanes Sporty Cotton Boyshort Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon You know what they say, the more the merrier (and the same thing applies to undies). Flirty meets full coverage when it comes to these panties. With an elasticated band and a no-hassle boyshort style, they’re ideal for that time of the month days or days when you need a panty that’s not suffocating. Available sizes: 5-9

Available colors: 3

7 This Fruit Of The Loom With An Easy Front Closure Fruit of the Loom Front Closure Cotton Bra (2 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This sports bra is designed with an easy hook-front and superior soft cotton. Whether you’re up for an active day or you’re lounging around the house, this Fruit of the Loom two-pack is an immediate add to cart. One buyer even wrote, “I purchased this bra to wear after my breast augmentation. The doctor had given me one that was the exact same cut but was a nylon material. I was looking for a cotton replacement and I found it. These bras are super comfortable and soft!” Available sizes: 34 — 48

Available colors: 17

8 The Fan-Favorite Panties That’ll Support You All Day Long Warner's Blissful Benefits No Muffin Top Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Caution: These undies hug you in all the right places. That’s right, for the days when you need a little extra support, these silky panties lightly compress your abdominal area for a sculpted fit. One reviewer confessed, “They fit so nicely that I hurried and bought 2 more 3 packs! I am set for a long time now! These panties are soft, and do NOT ride up!”. Available sizes: S — 3XL

Available colors: 31

9 A Wireless Bra That’ll Give You A Major Lift Playtex Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon A supportive shape that molds to your body and moisture-wicking jacquard fabric that keeps you cool all day long sounds like a dream. Fortunately, this reverie will only cost you $15. Designed with cushioned straps made for no-slide, no-dig shoulder comfort and with no itchy tags, this bra is a game-changer for all-day comfort. Available sizes: 36B — 44DD

Available colors: 17

10 These Barely-There Seamless Thongs VOENXE Seamless Thongs Amazon $15 See On Amazon Is there anything worse than a visible panty line? The answer is no. These seamless thongs discreetly conceal themselves under your tightest leggings and clingiest skirts, where they promise not to ride up. With superior softness and a ton of neutral tones to choose from, you can slip these on for your next occasion and you’ll barely notice they’re there. Available sizes: XS — XXL

Available colors: 8

11 A Lightly-Lined T-Shirt Bra You Need ASAP Fruit of the Loom T-Shirt Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon Give your other bras a break and try this Fruit of the Loom T-shirt bra. It debuts smooth, lightly-lined cups to highlight a natural look, plus slight padding and an anti-poke underwire. With over 40,000 reviews, one buyer raved that they were “really happy with these bras,” noting “great lift and shape” while “the support takes a lot of pressure off my back and chest.” Available sizes: 34A — 42DD

Available colors: 12

12 A Ultra-Breathable Boyshort Panty R RUXIA Seamless Boyshort Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon The perfect hybrid between shorts and undies? A boyshort panty. Fabricated from a lightweight and breathable nylon blend, these seamless gems are easily concealed under any pant you choose to wear. The best part is these panties arrive tagless, which means you can say goodbye to the inner label that irritates your skin. Available sizes: S — 4XL

Available colors: 4

13 This Lace Bralette Available In 50 Fun Colors TheMogan Lace Bralette Amazon $22 See On Amazon That’s right, 50 colors. However, the plethora of hues isn’t the only good thing about this bralette. Padded lining and a shirred back both accent its alluring appeal. With adjustable spaghetti and crisscross-back straps — plus, a floral lace front with removable pads — you’ll never want to take this off. Available sizes: S — 3XL

Available colors: 50

14 These Bikini Undies Made Of High-Quality Lace Sunm Boutique Lace Bikini Panties (8-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Don’t tell anybody, but these undies are one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets. They’re made with the silkiest lace that moves with your body for superior comfort and a seamless low-waisted rise for a smooth look. Although they have a sheer back peek-a-boo design, the lace is full-coverage for all-day wear. Available sizes: XS — 3XL

Available colors: 12

15 This Hanes Bra Designed To Keep You Cool All Day Hanes X-Temp Foam Wirefree Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon This is not your ordinary bra, it’s way better. Made with X-Temp design, this Hanes bra is made to keep you feeling cool all day long. Bye-bye, sweatiness: It features ComfortFlex Fit, aka four-way stretch fabric to keep things extra-comfy, and flexible foam cups for natural shaping. One buyer raved, “I never thought there was such a thing as a comfortable bra for larger chests, but lo and behold, this one exists. I can wear it all day without adjusting or picking at it and it doesn't cause me any pain.” Available sizes: S — 3XL

Available colors: 9

16 A Thong With Lace That Won’t Irritate The Skin ANNYISON Lace Thongs (6 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Say goodbye to uncomfortable lace and hello to soft, non-irritating fabric. Most of us have bought lace undies that itch all day long, but with these thongs its unnecessary to sacrifice comfort for some added frill. With high-quality cotton and a hollowed out low-cut waist, you’ll want to buy two packs. Available sizes: XS — XXL

Available colors: 11

17 This Full-Coverage Bra You’ll Wear Everyday Warner’s Full-Coverage Underwire Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Say hello to your new everyday bra. This full-coverage beauty offers a cushioned underwire encased in satin for guaranteed dig-free comfort. It features thick, adjustable straps to make sure you feel supported all day long, and its neckline is designed to lay flat under clothes for a smooth appearance. Available sizes: 32D — 40D

Available colors: 13

18 These Lacy Boyshorts If You Refuse To Wear A Thong YaoKing Lace Boyshorts (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you want to spice things up a bit but refuse to commit to a thong, these lacy hip-hugging undies are your cheeky solution. The overall panty is made with lace, but the cotton waistline accents the boyshort silhouette. With a floral design and breathable fabric you’ll feel equally as comfortable as you do confident in these. Available sizes: S — 5XL

Available colors: 5

19 A Seamless Sports Bra For The Ultimate Gym Experience OQQ Ribbed Seamless Sports Bras (3 Pack) Amazon $38 See On Amazon As far as I’m concerned, I exercise harder if I look good. And this seamless sports bra will make you look (and feel!) undeniably good. Cut with a soft scooped neckline, this bra also features wide-set straps and removable padded cups. Choose from nearly 30 colors, and then thank me later. Available sizes: S — L

Available colors: 27

20 A V-Shape Hipster Underwear For Low-Rise Pants CuteByte Cotton Cheeky Hipster (6 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Your new favorite cheeky hipsters are here, and they’re under $20! The V-shape design displays your waistline while simultaneously fitting all your low rise pant options perfectly. The stretchy material guarantees no sagging, while the crotch is lined with 100% cotton for a more breathable fit. Available sizes: S — XXL

Available colors: 5

21 This Lacy Bralette With Convertible Straps Bali Lace Desire Wireless Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pretty meets practical in Bali’s lace bra. The wire-free cups are lightly lined for the ultimate shape and support, not to mention the convertible straps are adjustable from a traditional straight back to a criss-cross back. One buyer raved, “Loved it! Very very comfortable and I like that the straps can be attached together for a racer back look.” Consider this carte blanche to treat yourself to one now. Available sizes: S — 3XL

Available colors: 5

22 A Pack Of No-Show Seamless Thongs B2BODY Lace Back Seamless Thong Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Seamless, stretchy, moisture-wicking— these undies tick all of my boxes! With some styles featuring intricate lace, they’re soft against the skin yet durable enough to wash without losing their shape. The silky fabric is made with just the right amount of elasticity, and feels ultra-smooth on the body. Available sizes: S — 5XL Plus

Available colors: 3

23 This Padded Wonderwire Bra That Won’t Dig Into Your Ribs Glamorise Front Close Lace T-Back Wonderwire Bra Amazon $41 See On Amazon There’s nothing worse than going about your day only to have your bra’s underwire dig into your ribs. This Glamorise T-back bra uses Wonderwire technology that makes sure the padded underwire adds an extra layer of cushion to prevent any pokes. It features widened, adjustable straps that adjust to your desired fit and an easy on and off front closure. Available sizes: 34B — 48H

Available colors: 7

24 These High-Waisted Boyshorts For The Ultimate Seamless Effect Werena Seamless Boyshorts Amazon $16 See On Amazon These ultra high-rise boyshorts will give you a smooth and fitted look that’s ultra-comfortable to wear. You’ll never have to worry about a visible panty line, because the seamless fabric is easily concealable under clothes. One buyer confirmed this, writing, “I wore these under a dress and they worked great!” Available sizes: S — 3XL

Available colors: 11

25 A Racerback Bra That’ll Never Fail You Kalon Racerback Sports Bralette (4-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon It’s true: You can always count on a good racerback bralette (especially this one). Offering a sportier look with a pullover wire-free design, the adjustable straps are also incredibly supportive. While this bra isn’t full-coverage, the demi neckline in the front is versatile with any top you choose to pair with it. Available sizes: S — XL

Available colors: 16

26 These Cotton Briefs That Give The Comfiest Coverage wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Briefs (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon When getting dressed in the morning, you need undies that are effortlessly reliable. (Enter: These cotton briefs.) They have a stretchy waistband that sits right at the navel and prevents any rolling or bunching. Plus, its soft cotton is layered through the wide, breathable crotch for added protection. Available sizes: XS — 5XL

Available colors: 13

27 A Bra So Soft It Won’t Even Feel Like You’re Wearing One Warner's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Fans can confirm, Warner’s super-soft bra does, in fact, feel like Cloud 9. Designed to feel like you’re not wearing anything at all, this lightly-lined bra is extremely weightless. Its lace detail on the elasticated bust band adds a little something extra to your look, and its contouring cups help with shaping and support. Available sizes: 34A — 40C

Available colors: 6

28 These High-Waisted Thongs With Just The Right Amount Of Stretch FINETOO High Waisted Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon It’s likely that most of the thongs in your underwear drawer are low-rise. Well, not anymore. This six-pack of high-waisted thongs give you a little extra stretch to hold you in. Designed with a two-way stretch and no side seams, these undies are equally as comfy as they are cute. Available sizes: XS — XL

Available colors: 4

29 A Full-Coverage Bra For Extra Security Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon This smooth underwire bra strikes a balance between a lingerie look and a sports bra’s support. It’s a full-coverage contour bra that features two-part underwire cups with mesh insets and angled seams. With a secure hook and eye closure, and nearly 20 colors to choose from, this is a no-brainer buy! Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 18