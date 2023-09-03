Shopping

Physical Therapists Swear By These Cheap, Super Comfy Shoes You Can Walk In All Day

Take it from the pros.

When it comes to footwear, it can feel difficult to find a pair that’s actually supportive. That goes double for shoes you plan to walk in all day long. In order to find the most affordable and comfy walking shoes on Amazon, Bustle got in touch with a handful of physical therapists and osteopaths. According to these experts, the markers of the most supportive walking shoes include a sturdy footbed, a proper fit, a contoured arch design, heel cushioning, ample shock absorption, and a roomy toe box. These sneakers and sandals offer most if not all of those features — and many of them are direct recommendations from the experts.

1

These Osteopath-Recommended Sneakers Available In Wide & Narrow Sizes

“Patients come in with foot pain, ankle sprains, knee injuries, back pain, and hip dysfunction as a result of wearing shoes that are unsupportive,” wrote Dr. Liza Egbogah, osteopath, BSc, DC, DOMP. Dr. Egbogah recommends these New Balance walking shoes because “they provide great stability and can accommodate a custom orthotic if you wear one” — but the injection-molded foam insole provides lightweight cushioning even without one. They also come in wide, narrow, and half sizes for a precise fit.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12 (including wide and narrow sizes)
  • Available colors: 3

2

Some Walking Sandals That Are Both Stylish & Well-Structured

“When looking for comfortable supportive walking shoes, you want to make sure they are sturdy and that you cannot easily fold them in half or twist them,” wrote Dr. Egbogah. That rules out the majority of slingbacks and flip-flops, but these comfort walking sandals are an exception. The thick insole is padded with latex for support and comfort, while the elastic straps move with you for a secure fit without constriction. The faux-suede upper and wooden wedge also make them a stylish pick that goes with dressy and casual outfits alike.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11
  • Available colors: 13

3

These Adidas Slides That Are More Supportive Than Most

Unlike most other slip-ons, these Adidas slides have a rubber outsole and a contoured footbed for support and comfort. While the upper isn’t adjustable, their ergonomic shape will “secure your foot in place and make it very comfortable to walk around in all day,” one reviewer wrote. The synthetic materials and single-piece strap also help them to dry quickly if they get wet.

  • Available sizes: 5 Women/4 Men — 19 Women/18 Men
  • Available colors: 30

4

These Sandals That “Feel Amazing” According To A Reviewer With Plantar Fasciitis

Per Dr. Egbogah’s shopping advice, these slide sandals have a thick, textured sole that won’t fold or twist. They also have built-in arch support, a deep heel cup, and straps (one of which is adjustable) to hug the midfoot, forefoot, and big toe. “This is my 9th pair of sandals I’ve bought,” wrote one reviewer with plantar fasciitis, but this pair was “by far the best purchase” because they “feel amazing,” even after a full day of walking.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11
  • Available colors: 12

5

Some Stylish Sneakers That Fit Well From The Get-Go

Opting for a shoe that you need to wear in “typically causes blisters and walking compensations which can then lead to other ailments,” so “having a proper fitting shoe from day one is key,” wrote Christynne Helfrich, PT, DPT, OCS, a physical therapist at Hinge Health. That means returning a shoe that doesn’t feel comfortable from the get-go, but it may also mean opting for a brand that offers half and wide sizes to accommodate a better fit. These Cushionare Score sneakers have both, as well as memory foam padding in the extra-thick sole, and one reviewer wrote that they felt “like walking on supportive clouds” from day one.

  • Available sizes: 6 — 11 (including wide sizes)
  • Available colors: 4

6

These Expert-Recommended Sandals That Cater To Foot Health

According to Josh Weight (director of Gravity Physio and sports physical therapist with a Master’s of sports physiotherapy and a Bachelor's of physiotherapy), the Birkenstock brand has a “history of catering to foot health.” These recommended Birkenstock sandals offer “substantial arch support” that “promotes even weight distribution,” which are ideal conditions to help plantar fasciitis and heel pain. The open design and lined upper also make them “great for hot climates,” Weight wrote.

  • Available sizes: 5-5.5 — 15-15.5 (including narrow sizes)
  • Available colors: 7

7

Or These More Affordable Slides With Similar Cork Footbeds

Unfortunately, Birkenstocks can get a little pricey, but these arch support slides offer a more budget-friendly alternative. They have a similar contoured cork footbed as Weight’s recommended pair, as well as a deep heel cup and memory foam padding that cushions your step. While the straps are crisscrossed and braided, they have adjustable buckles so you can find your ideal fit.

  • Available sizes: 6 — 11
  • Available colors: 18

8

An Expert-Recommended Pair Of Sneakers That’s Great For Long Walks

“A shoe I often recommend is the ASICS Gel-Cumulus 23. It offers excellent heel cushioning and arch support, ideal for long walks and extended wear - for both men and woman alike,” writes Dr. Alex Stone, DPT, CSCS, who is on the expert board of Massage Gun Advice. Add to that more than 20 colors and the fact that wide sizes are both available, and you have a winner with lots of options.

  • Available sizes: 5 - 12 (including wide sizes)
  • Available colors: 28

9

A Great Option For Those Seeking Deep Heel Cups

“Do not be persuaded by sizing alone, as different brands may have variations. The shoe should have a sturdy heel counter and deliver ample arch support, especially if you have flat feet or high arches,” according to Dr. Stone. For those who need deep heel cups (like those with high arches), Saucony is a popular brand and these sneakers are a comfy option. “I am on my feet 6-8 hours a day. These work well. I have extremely high arches. I need to buy insoles for my arches,” one shopper wrote.

  • Available sizes: 5 - 12.5 (including wide sizes)
  • Available colors: 17

10

These Stylish Sandals That Are A Comfy Alternative to Heels

“When shopping for comfortable, supportive walking shoes, my advice is to always prioritize function over style. Seek a shoe that offers a good fit - not too tight, not too loose - but just right for your foot type," said Dr. Stone. Taking that advice, if you’d like to add a little height, consider platform styles rather than heels. These sandals are a shopper favorite with more than 13,000 five-star reviews. As one shopper wrote: “Apart from their appealing aesthetics, the comfort level of the Soda Topic sandals is exceptional. The cushioned insole provides a soft and supportive base for my feet, ensuring long-lasting comfort even during extended wear. The ankle strap offers a secure fit, and the buckle closure allows for easy adjustment, ensuring that the sandals stay in place while walking or running errands.”

  • Available sizes: 5.5 - 13
  • Available colors: 22

11

Or These Orthotic Sandals From A Cult-Favorite Brand

Vionic is a favorite brand among those looking for orthotic shoes, and these sandals are a great option. The rubber sole provides plenty of traction while the neoprene upper offers just a little bit of give. It also has a deep heel cup, making it a great option for those with high arches.

  • Available sizes: 6 - 12 (including wide sizes)
  • Available colors: 4

12

Some Cloud Sandals When Cushioning Is More Important Than Extra Support

“There is a misconception that everyone needs a ‘supportive’ shoe. This is true to an extent, but I typically recommend people start with a neutral shoe unless they have been told by a podiatrist or physical therapist that they need more support. Our feet are made to move and be flexible, so when people wear too supportive of a shoe, this can also cause problems. You want your shoe to be sturdy, but flexible throughout the toe box to allow your foot to move," explains Helfrich. A great option if you’re looking for more cushioning than support, consider these cloud sandals made from a supportive EVA material. “These are the most comfortable sandals I have ever worn. If you have painful feet, you need these. If you could walk around on marshmallows, it would feel like these sandals,” one shopper wrote. Plus, there are so many colors to choose from.

  • Available sizes: 5.5 - 16.5
  • Available colors: 18

13

Or These Flat Sandals That Are Perfect For Transitional Weather

These flat sandals feature a cushiony insole while also having a durable rubber outsole. The stretchy straps make taking them on and off easy, while also being comfy while walking. Plus, the 1.25-inch heel offers a little bit of height without putting too much strain on your feet because of the flatform style.

  • Available sizes: 6 - 11
  • Available colors: 6

14

These Cult-Favorite Orthotic Insoles For Extra Support

If you have a shoe you love that needs more support, though, Helfrich recommends considering an insole, writing: “If more support is needed, there are plenty of really great inserts on the market that can be added to a shoe." These $20 insoles are a favorite on Amazon with more than 35,000 five-star reviews. “And was pleasantly surprised to find they give just the right amount of support. Made a pair of meh sneakers into pleasant walking shoes. Now, these orthotics are not cushiony. If you're [looking] for a soft step, that'll have to come from the shoe's tread itself. What these orthotics do is to conform to your instep, give you the shape you need to un-stress your arches,” one shopper wrote.

  • Available sizes: 6 - 18
  • Available colors: 3

15

Another Direct Recommendation From A Physical Therapist That’s Great For Cushioning

These sneakers are another direct recommendation from Josh Weight, who writes: “Mizuno's Wave Rider series is renowned for its cushioning technology, which can provide a comfortable walking experience. The design incorporates features that aim to reduce impact and promote smoother motion, contributing to enhanced walking support. While originally designed for running, the Wave Rider shoes are also suitable for walking purposes due to their cushioning and pronation control stability attributes.” While it doesn’t have a ton of reviews just yet on Amazon, those who have weighed in have given it the thumbs up.

  • Available sizes: 7 - 13
  • Available colors: 1

16

This Stylish Sneaker That’s Also Comfy To Walk In

“Shoes lacking proper cushioning might result in a less-than-pleasant walking experience, potentially causing discomfort and fatigue,” Weight wrote. With its cushioned midsole and sturdy rubber outsole, these stylish sneakers are a trending style that’s also good for walking. Choose from nearly a dozen colors and styles. “It is notoriously difficult to find comfortable shoes as my feet overpronate when I walk. These are fantastic as they have flat insoles. [...] They have plenty of cushion in the sole and have been a great versatile walking shoe,” a reviewer raved.

  • Available sizes: 4.5 - 11
  • Available colors: 20

17

Or These Cushioning Insoles Without Arch Support

If you're looking for more cushioning without a lot of arch support, consider an insert that doesn’t add arch support like these that can be trimmed to fit your shoes. “They work great. I did trim them to fit - just kind of winged it by placing the boot on top and making a cut line on the insole. Worked!” one shopper explained. “Boot is comfortable, walked over 5 miles in them yesterday - no issues.”

  • Available sizes: 5 - 16
  • Available colors: 1

18

These Cushiony Boots With A 4.5-Star Overall Rating

“Super comfortable with a cushion sole; no rubbing whatsoever and I walk a lot where I live,” one shopper raved about these boots in a classic style. The elastic on the side makes them easy to slip on and off, while the thick TPE outsole helps to grip with each step.

  • Available sizes: 5 - 11
  • Available colors: 4

19

Some Cushioned Fashion Sneakers That Are So Versatile

From errands to brunch to work, these stylish sneakers are such an easy throw-on-and-go option for those who are looking for extra cushioning in the insole. “Very comfortable shoes. [...] There was no break in period, I basically wore them to walk a mile and then regular day wear right out of the box,” according to a reviewer. The uppers range from mesh to canvas to faux leather to suit your style.

  • Available sizes: 6 - 11 (including wide sizes)
  • Available colors: 15

20

These Running Sneakers With Plenty Of Achilles Tendon Support

“Other considerations may include a decent heel pitch, or difference in height between the toe and heel of the sole, for those with Achilles tendon pain,” Weight wrote. These New Balance Roav V1 sneakers have a stellar rating from almost 30,000 reviewers, one of whom wrote that they offer “lots of Achilles tendon support.” The foam midsole is designed to offer plenty of cushioning and support while remaining lightweight.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12 (including wide sizes)
  • Available colors: 50+

21

Some Sandals With EVA Soles To Absorb Shock

According to Egbogah, "Materials like EVA are great in the sole of the shoe to provide shock absorption." In addition to their contoured cork footbed (which earlier experts recommended for foot health), these Reef sandals also have a thick EVA outsole for cushioning and high-energy rebounding. The PVC leather straps can be dressed up or down with various outfits and come in a range of colors and textures.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12
  • Available colors: 13

22

This Best-Seller That’s Unexpectedly Great For Your Feet

Believe it or not, experts recommend Crocs for plantar fasciitis and other foot issues because the foam material cushions shock and pads all areas of the foot, especially the heel. The classic Crocs clog is a number-one best-seller because it’s comfortable, lightweight, waterproof, and washable. Reviewers wear them for everything from gardening to walking around the house, and they come in tons of colors and prints to match your wardrobe.

  • Available sizes: 4 — 19
  • Available colors: 50+

23

A Versatile Loafer With A Roomy Toe Box

“You also want to make sure the toe box is wide enough so that you have wiggle room for your toes,” wrote Egbogah. These vintage loafers can be dressed up or down and come in dozens of style options, including bold ones like sparkling denim and faux snakeskin. Most importantly, though, they have a roomy toe box, a removable memory foam insole, and adjustable laces to ensure comfort and a secure fit.

  • Available sizes: 4 — 12
  • Available colors: 50+

24

Or These Boat Shoes That Are Reviewers’ Go-To For Commuting

These boat shoes have a polished look thanks to their leather upper in your choice of over 40 colors. That said, they’re designed for commuting or walking due to their wide toe box, padded insole, and textured outsole that massages your feet as you walk. “These loafers are one of the best things I’ve bought on Amazon!” one reviewer wrote. “I bought two pairs a year ago (black and gold) and walked all over Paris and London in them. I use the black ones as my commuter shoes every day.”

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12
  • Available colors: 44

25

These Strappy Sandals That Skip The Toe Box Altogether

According to Egbogah, “Narrow toe boxes should also be avoided as they can create compression in your foot and lead to foot problems like bunions, neuromas, and hammer toes." If you’d rather not have to worry about toe boxes at all, opt for an open shoe, like this Plaka strappy sandal. Each pair is handwoven with a secure but flexible rope upper and has a durable rubber outsole with a higher heel for traction and support. Needless to say, they’re a reviewer favorite for warm weather and travel.

  • Available sizes: 6 — 11
  • Available colors: 13

26

Some Comfy Loafers With A Rounder Toe

Loafers can often pinch at the toes, but that’s not the case with these Skechers Bobs loafers. According to reviewers, the fabric upper hugs your foot without chafing while the memory foam footbed cushions each step. “A great alternative to wearing sneakers for comfort and walking about,” one wrote. You can also size up with half sizes or opt for a wide pair for a roomier fit.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 1
  • Available colors: 4

27

These Chunky Loafers That Are Equal Parts Comfortable & Stylish

“My feet are extremely wide and those shoes are a savior,” one reviewer wrote about these affordable Amazon Essentials loafers. Another raved that they remain comfortable and blister-free even when “walking from the office, to one of the shops, to one of the garages, and back to the office.” The heel pillow, memory foam footbed, and wide toe box boost comfortability, while the faux-leather upper and chunky outsole make them a trendy pick.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 13
  • Available colors: 4

28

Some Cushioned Socks That Boost The Comfort Of Your Existing Shoes

"Wearing quality socks can also help improve the overall comfort of your walking shoe,” Helfrich wrote. “Some socks even have added arch support that can feel really comfortable." These no-show socks have all-over compression to boost circulation and promote a secure fit. They’re also padded in high-friction areas for improved comfort and durability, and despite their low-cut design, reviewers wrote that they “stay in place” without slipping down into your shoe.

29

Or These Ankle Socks That Wick Away Sweat

According to Helfrich, shoppers should also “look for socks that are moisture-wicking,” especially if they’re prone to blisters. These ankle socks have a higher cut to protect your feet, ankles, and lower calves, but they’re made with all-over mesh panels that promote ventilation and wick away sweat. They also offer support in the form of arch-hugging spandex. “I had to work in 90-degree weather [...] moving stuff from one storage unit to another. I was covered in sweat,” one reviewer wrote, but these socks kept their feet “cool and dry!”

  • Available sizes: 5-9 — 8-12
  • Available colors: 4

30

Or These Bamboo Socks For Dressier Outfits

Typically, you have to choose between a sportier sock that wicks moisture or a dressier sock that feels hot and itchy. Since bamboo is breathable, cooling, and quick-drying, these bamboo dress socks offer the best of both worlds. Their all-black design and crew cut mean you can wear them for dressier events (like work or weddings), though they’ve become a staple in reviewers’ everyday wardrobes, too: “My feet are not sweating nor do I get any blisters wearing boots or sneakers all day,” one wrote.

  • Available sizes: 6-9 — 9-12
  • Available colors: 50+