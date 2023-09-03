Physical Therapists Swear By These Cheap, Super Comfy Shoes You Can Walk In All Day

“There is a misconception that everyone needs a ‘supportive’ shoe. This is true to an extent, but I typically recommend people start with a neutral shoe unless they have been told by a podiatrist or physical therapist that they need more support. Our feet are made to move and be flexible, so when people wear too supportive of a shoe, this can also cause problems. You want your shoe to be sturdy, but flexible throughout the toe box to allow your foot to move," explains Helfrich. A great option if you’re looking for more cushioning than support, consider these cloud sandals made from a supportive EVA material. “These are the most comfortable sandals I have ever worn. If you have painful feet, you need these. If you could walk around on marshmallows, it would feel like these sandals,” one shopper wrote. Plus, there are so many colors to choose from.

Available sizes: 5.5 - 16.5

Available colors: 18