Beauty

9 Totally Romantic Hairstyles Perfect For Pisces Season

Featuring lots of curls, waves, and braids.

If your birthday falls between Feb. 19 and March 20, you might appreciate a Pisces-inspired hairstyle that matches your water sign aura. To lean into the romantic and imaginative vibes this time of year has to offer — from fishtail braids to mermaid waves — here are a few ideas.

Mermaid Hair

Astrologer Joey Albanese is all about mermaid hair this season — think long waves and colors like seafoam green and ocean blue. “Whether that means dyeing your hair or playing around with a wig, this look helps you channel the magical qualities of Pisces,” he says.

