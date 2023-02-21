The best hairstyle for your zodiac sign, according to an astrologer.

While astrology can help you zero in on your perfect career or most compatible partner, it can also direct you towards a personal style that feels like it was made for you. What I’m saying is: You can, in fact, look to your zodiac sign for hairstyle inspo.

That’s because each zodiac sign has a go-to look or “style personality” that matches up with their inherent traits, says astrologer and tarot card reader Maisy Bristol. “For example, Aries energy, being that go-getter fire sign, may wear red or orange clothes and have a very quick hairdo because they're so impatient,” she tells Bustle. Earth, air, and water signs, on the other hand, would be naturally drawn to different lewks that reflect their unique personalities.

Each sign also has a “mode” or routine that they enjoy living in. “This is all based on both the element and the modality of the sign,” Bristol says. “For example, Taurus is the fixed earth sign, so they are slow, sensual, and stubborn. So, as far as style goes, they’re likely to pick one style and never stray, they may take forever to get ready, and they might love a good sultry look.”

All of this is considered when landing on the best hairstyle for your zodiac sign. That said, if a look doesn’t feel like a perfect match, Bristol recommends considering your rising sign as well, since this is the sign that’s all about appearances and how the world perceives you. With that in mind, look up your sun sign below for some fun, astrology-inspired hairstyle inspo.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Tousled Lob

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Matthias Dettmann, an astrologer and tarot card reader, notes that the fiery Aries tends to have a jam-packed schedule. As such, you don’t always have the time to curl, straighten, or blow dry your hair — so a style that does the work for you is key. Enter: the lob (long bob). “This shoulder-length cut looks good both straight and curly,” says Dettmann. The more tousled your lob looks, the better.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Long Waves

If you’ve been thinking about growing out your hair, listen up. As an earth sign, Taurus is a fan of all things sensual — so it’ll feel right to have long, pretty waves, says Dettmann. Long hair will make you feel more alluring, and it’ll reflect your love of luxury and comfort, adds Alex Getts, an astrologer and founder of Intuitive Souls. Wear it wavy when you’re out and about to grab some attention, then twist it into a clip when you’re home to keep it out of your way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Layered Bob

As an air sign, Gemini, you’re always changing with the wind. It’s why fun, layered looks fit your vibe, says Getts, pointing to cute bobs and asymmetrical cuts. According to her, the versatility of these cuts matches your fun, playful nature while also allowing you to express your unique style. If you want to slick your bob back one day, you can. If you want to try a midi flick the next, go for it. “People born under this zodiac sign need something new in their lives all the time, otherwise they get bored quickly,” Dettmann says.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Top Knot

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Cancers are all about that simple, low-maintenance life, so go ahead and embrace the top knot. “This style is perfect for Cancer as it reflects your homebody tendencies,” Getts tells Bustle. “It also allows you to feel comfortable and secure.” Grab a scrunchie, pile your hair on top of your head, then pull a few pieces out to frame your face. Add a cozy hoodie and a cute pair of sweatpants, and you’ll feel so good.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Voluminous Curls

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

“Leos love to make a big entrance,” Dettmann says, which is why you always go for the most eye-catching outfits as well as the biggest, most voluminous hair you can muster. Whether you blow dry with a round brush, play up your natural waves, or use your fingers to add height to your curls, the bigger you can get your hair, the more Leo energy you’ll exude.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pixie

Getty Images/Mike Marsland / Contributor

To reflect the practical, no-nonsense nature of your earth sign, Getts recommends going for a hairstyle that’s low-maintenance — like a pixie cut. It’ll allow you to look put-together every day without having to devote a ton of time to your hair. A pixie will also reflect your daring side, adds Dettmann. “The members of this zodiac sign like to reinvent themselves again and again,” he says. “Virgos are trend-conscious and not afraid of change.” So you won’t flinch at the thought of going extra short.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Braids

Jamie McCarthy / Staff/Getty Images

Since Libras are all about balance and symmetry, what could be better than an intricate set of braids? According to Getts, braids also reflect this air sign’s love for all things beautiful. Aesthetics play a big role in every area of a Libra’s life, says Dettmann, and that includes your hair — so try something like a loose, tousled braid, twists, fishtail pigtails, or box braids to show off your Libra pride.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Blunt Cut & Bangs

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As a dark and mysterious sign, you, Scorpio, prefer stepping out in powerful hairstyles, whether that means sheering off your ends, bravely trimming your bangs straight across — or both. “A sleek, straight style is perfect for Scorpio as it reflects their intense, passionate nature and allows them to feel in control,” Getts says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Mullet

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As an extra adventurous fire sign, you aren’t afraid to try, well, anything — so consider the edgy modern mullet. “This sign would love a Miley-style mullet,” Bristol says. “A true rocker at heart, Sagittarius would totally vibe with it.” You’re in luck, too, since mullets of all shapes and styles are taking over, which means there are plenty of tutorials online to DIY the look yourself. (You know you want to.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Sleek Bob

As an earth sign, you aren’t the most experimental when it comes to choosing a new hairstyle, Dettmann says, so stick with something clean and simple, like a sleek bob. You’ll appreciate the polished, professional vibe.

According to Getts, this put-together hairstyle reflects your practical, ambitious nature. If you like how it looks on you, it might even become your go-to cut for life. “Once this zodiac sign has gained confidence in something, they like to stick to it,” says Dettmann.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Funky Updo

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

Dettmann says that eccentricity buzzes around the Aquarius. As an open-minded air sign, you love to try new things — and you definitely aren’t afraid of standing out. “From bangs to perms, Aquarius has been through it all in terms of hairstyles,” he says.

To play up your quirky side, Getts suggests experimenting with a fun hairstyle, like a slicked-back wet look or a funky updo. You may also want to consider dyeing your strands an unconventional hue, like cobalt blue, pink, or lavender. “It’ll allow you to reflect your unconventional, forward-thinking personality and express your unique style,” she says.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Romantic Waves

Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Pisces like their hair playful,” Dettmann says, so go for a look that flows. You are a water sign, after all. Getts recommends loose waves, as the ripples will reflect your dreamy, intuitive nature while the softness hints at your love for all things poetic and romantic. To get this style, sleep with a pair of leggings — yes, leggings — twisted around your hair, then shake your curls out in the morning.

Sources:

Maisy Bristol, astrologer, tarot card reader

Matthias Dettmann, astrologer, tarot card reader

Alex Getts, astrologer, founder of Intuitive Souls