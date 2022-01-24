Beauty
9 Ways To Rock A Pixie With Fine Hair
Embrace layers and texture.
Few haircuts possess the transformative power of a pixie. Going super short can represent a new life phase, a “screw you” to traditional beauty ideals, or the shedding of extra baggage — literally and figuratively. Or maybe you’re just looking for a bold cut that allows you to serve face, straight up and distraction-free. Beyond the reason behind getting a major chop, those with fine hair often struggle with creating volume and getting a style to last all day — and a pixie haircut may be just the chic answer to those what-to-do woes.
According to Gia Wendt, a SPACE by Alex Brown hairstylist and cutting specialist based in Chicago, Illinois, pixie haircuts for fine hair are a great style option when it comes to going short. “You’re able to create more movement and texture with the shorter cut,” she explains. “Clients with fine hair typically complain that their hair is too limp and lifeless. A pixie can change that.”
Another great thing about a pixie is its versatility and timelessness. From Mia Farrow’s sleek ’60s take to the modern, shaggier versions of today (à la the uber-trendy bixie), a pixie cut can work for everyone. “It’s all about proportions, and a good stylist will know how to cut the hair to complement the client’s features,” Wendt says. Simply put: “A pixie conveys confidence and chicness,” she tells Bustle.
After making the cut, Wendt recommends using a volumizing spray and then finger-style your strands while blow-drying. “Once the hair is dry, I like to finish with a paste or texturizing spray,” she says. If you’re considering the big chop, let the pixie haircut styles for fine hair below serve as inspiration for your next appointment.