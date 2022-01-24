Few haircuts possess the transformative power of a pixie. Going super short can represent a new life phase, a “screw you” to traditional beauty ideals, or the shedding of extra baggage — literally and figuratively. Or maybe you’re just looking for a bold cut that allows you to serve face, straight up and distraction-free. Beyond the reason behind getting a major chop, those with fine hair often struggle with creating volume and getting a style to last all day — and a pixie haircut may be just the chic answer to those what-to-do woes.

According to Gia Wendt, a SPACE by Alex Brown hairstylist and cutting specialist based in Chicago, Illinois, pixie haircuts for fine hair are a great style option when it comes to going short. “You’re able to create more movement and texture with the shorter cut,” she explains. “Clients with fine hair typically complain that their hair is too limp and lifeless. A pixie can change that.”

Another great thing about a pixie is its versatility and timelessness. From Mia Farrow’s sleek ’60s take to the modern, shaggier versions of today (à la the uber-trendy bixie), a pixie cut can work for everyone. “It’s all about proportions, and a good stylist will know how to cut the hair to complement the client’s features,” Wendt says. Simply put: “A pixie conveys confidence and chicness,” she tells Bustle.

After making the cut, Wendt recommends using a volumizing spray and then finger-style your strands while blow-drying. “Once the hair is dry, I like to finish with a paste or texturizing spray,” she says. If you’re considering the big chop, let the pixie haircut styles for fine hair below serve as inspiration for your next appointment.

The Bowl Cut Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Don’t be fooled by the reputation of a bowl cut: This take on the pixie, with its layers and wispy bangs, is incredibly chic and works as a more modern version of the ’90s look.

The ’60s-Style Side Part Mark R. Milan/GC Images/Getty Images Sweep your pixie to the side for mod vibes. Rocking your short do’ serves as a nod to Farrow, who wore the style back in the ’60s.

The Extra-Short Mullet Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This shaggy hybrid between a pixie and a mullet is super on-trend and a perfect way to show off your edgy side.

Fluffy Layers Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Embrace a fluffy pixie that’s heavy on the bangs and even heavier on the layers to bring on extra volume and texture.

The Asymmetrical Cut Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Upgrade the short ‘do by wearing it half-shaven and asymmetrical. This version of the pixie brings more edge to what can be a dainty cut.

Spiked & Tapered Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images This version of the pixie that’s worn tapered on the sides and longer on top will always be easy and timeless.

The Afro Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A pixie does not need to involve a straightener. The short cut can’t get much more effortless than this barely-there micro ‘fro.

Baby Bangs Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Modernize the classic pixie with layers and perfectly imperfect micro bangs, à la Zoe Kravitz.