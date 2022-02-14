Style
8 Platform Chelsea Boots That'll Take Your Shoe Game To New Heights
Time to take this popular trend to new heights.
Chelsea boots are a very specific, very British, and very popular boot style. Worn by men and women alike, the ankle-height leather boot is fashioned with large elastic panels at each side for ease of pulling on and going. Dating back to the Victorian Era, many actually attribute the design to Queen Victoria’s own shoemaker, Joseph Sparkes Hall. Queen Victoria in Chelsea boots? Yes please.
Going in and out popularity over the next century or so, the Beatles made these boots cool. With their skinny ’70s suiting, whimsical tailored looks, and Chelsea boots on their feet, they helped make it a shoe every young man and woman wanted in their wardrobes.
Now that fashion trends have come back around to the ,’90s, you’d better believe that the Chelsea boot is back for another trip around the sun, thanks to the iconically ’90s grunge lug sole and platform chunk styles. Designers like Valentino, Bottega Veneta, Stella McCartney, and more have hopped on the train to help.
Style yours with everything from high-waisted jeans to miniskirts for a little extra edge — and height. In fact, you can mix it up by pulling on the head-turning kicks with a flirty sundress as the weather heats up, too!
Ahead, shop some of our favorites. You can never have too many pairs.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.