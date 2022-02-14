8 Platform Chelsea Boots That'll Take Your Shoe Game To New Heights

Chelsea boots are a very specific, very British, and very popular boot style. Worn by men and women alike, the ankle-height leather boot is fashioned with large elastic panels at each side for ease of pulling on and going. Dating back to the Victorian Era, many actually attribute the design to Queen Victoria’s own shoemaker, Joseph Sparkes Hall. Queen Victoria in Chelsea boots? Yes please.

Going in and out popularity over the next century or so, the Beatles made these boots cool. With their skinny ’70s suiting, whimsical tailored looks, and Chelsea boots on their feet, they helped make it a shoe every young man and woman wanted in their wardrobes.

Now that fashion trends have come back around to the ,’90s, you’d better believe that the Chelsea boot is back for another trip around the sun, thanks to the iconically ’90s grunge lug sole and platform chunk styles. Designers like Valentino, Bottega Veneta, Stella McCartney, and more have hopped on the train to help.

Style yours with everything from high-waisted jeans to miniskirts for a little extra edge — and height. In fact, you can mix it up by pulling on the head-turning kicks with a flirty sundress as the weather heats up, too!

Ahead, shop some of our favorites. You can never have too many pairs.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Best White Pair White Quad Platform Chelsea Boots Dr. Martens $180 $148 View product A bold twist on a beloved classic. These white Dr. Martens are just a bit edgy but are still totally neutral, so they can be worn with basically anything.

2 Best High-Tops Black Lug Chelsea Boots Bottega Veneta $1,150 View product Though Chelsea boots are typically ankle-height, many designers have raised the bar on them lately, crafting styles that hit a little higher on your ankle or even mid-calf, like this sexy pair from Bottega Veneta.

3 Best Under-the-Radar Platforms Black Hybrid Chelsea Boots Alexander McQueen $650 View product If you’re looking for a platform that’s a little more subtle than a lug-sole, these Alexander McQueen boots have a pillowy rubber sole that will raise you up a bit without feeling too chunky.

4 Best Color Blue Calfskin Chunky Chelsea Boots Ganni $355 View product If you really want to go for it, why not shop for a colorful pair? These blue and black kicks from Ganni are a stunning statement piece.

5 Best ’90s Revival Valentino Garavani - Platformed Chelsea boots Valentino $995 View product Valentino killed it with these true platform soles, that will instantly transport back to the ’90s. Pair with a miniskirt for a completely retro look.

6 Best Silhouette Black Polished Type 155 Chelsea Boots Adieu $765 $306 View product If chunky platforms and sleek Chelsea styles aren’t enough of a wow factor for you, consider this pair, with a detailed, graduated sole. It will definitely be a departure from the rest of your collection.

7 Best For the Rain Damascus Low Chelsea Chooka $85 View product Love your platform Chelseas but don’t want them to get ruined in the rain or snow? These chic rubber booties, tested for rain-proofness in the very rainy Pacific Northwest, are for you.