While it may be time to retire your shorts and tanks (sad), you’ve got two solid months of chic boots, chunky knits, and cute fall dresses ahead of you (happy). The later, a warm weather favorite, will remain in your rotation as long as you have a reliable leather jacket and some trusty tights at the ready.

To gain some insight on where to find layerable dresses, I — a plus-size woman myself — spoke with three plus-size fashion influencers to pick their brains on the staple.

Fashion photographer Anastasia Garcia, e-girl style icon La’Shaunae Steward, and Stylish Curves founder and host of the Style & Confidence Podcast Alissa Wilson all shared their personal favorites for the fall season. And don’t worry, these aren’t shapeless sacks designed to hide your body. These style experts recommended only bold, trendy designs that you can wear with confidence — which is ultimately what plus-size people deserve.

Ahead, check out their recommendations for the best plus-size dresses for fall — plus, some of my own — from brands like ASOS, Karen Millen, Good American, and more.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Anastasia Anastasia Garcia Anastasia Garcia is a renowned fashion photographer whose work has been featured in the documentary Straight/Curve, as well as in Elle, Marie Claire, and Cosmopolitan. She told Bustle, “I tend to favor personal style over trend chasing.” Garcia’s personal style tends to be autobiographical. “How I dress in any given season is more a reflection of how I feel and where I’m at in life. Fall for me is all about romance. I like to pair flowy dresses with boots and warm underpinnings.” And her recommendations definitely reflect that mindset.

Fourteenth Place Emery Floral Long Sleeve Midi Dress Nordstrom Size 1X-3X $89 See on Nordstrom For the warmer fall months, this Fourteenth Place dress is perfect. “Stevie Nicks is one of my style icons and this floor-length dress delivers. It fit like a dream, and I loved the key hole detail and tie at the chest,” Garcia said.

Zelie For She Fairytale Maxi Dress Nordstrom Size 1X-3X $149 $96.85 See on Nordstrom “Zelie For She is a favorite of mine,” Garcia said of the Black-owned, plus-size brand. “Designer Elan creates feminine and soft silhouettes for plus-size people. The sleeve detail and flowing skirt on this lavender dress is giving me all the romantic Bridgerton vibes.”

La’Shaunae La'Shaunae Steward Described by Dazed as a “shitposting alt-queen,” La’Shaunae Steward is a model who has been breaking barriers since 22. She created a capsule collection for Jeffrey Campbell and recently designed a collection for Tunnel Vision. The self-professed emo is a beacon of style inspiration. From bodycon dresses to oversized hoodies to goth outfits straight out of a ‘00s Hot Topic, Steward is one fashion mogul that always comes through with alternative style ideas.

Volume Shine Dress Syndical Chamber Made to Order $352.35 See on Syndical Chamber Steward raves about Syndical Chamber, a brand known for its sex appeal and one-of-a-kind designs. She told Bustle: “The designer is a great friend and very talented. The dresses are made-to-order and form-fitting. Everything is beautiful and all-around unique pieces that can be worn more than once.”

La'Shaunae Collab GOAT Believe Dress Tunnel Vision Size XXS-7X $106 See on Tunnel Vision This mini was designed by Steward to be the perfect style for curvy customers, going up to a size 7XL. “Plus-size people never have affordable options for high-fashion pieces that are also campy. It’s always expensive or not in our size,” she explained. “I made these dresses because of that. Mesh is one of my favorite fabrics and I knew it would also be comfortable for bigger bodies.”

Amal Sleeveless Mesh Turtleneck Dress Auné Made to order $343.74 See on Auné Another mesh favorite (yes, there is a theme here), Steward also chose abstract style by Auné, a brand known for mesh pieces that have even been worn by Barbie Ferreira on Euphoria. “I’m a big fan of this brand and the creator. It’s slow fashion pieces that are worth the price, while being made to order for any size,” she said.

Alissa Alissa Wilson Founder of fashion blog Stylish Curves and host of the Style & Confidence Podcast, Alissa Wilson brings honest reviews, especially of brands that are expanding their size range. Her “What I Bought VS. What I Got” series is super helpful for big girls making online purchases. Wilson’s refined aesthetic is a constant source of inspiration when I’m looking for a wardrobe update. Her picks include some spicy pieces that stand out.

Cognac // Disco Nights Dress Zelie For She Size 2X-3X $139 $83.40 See on Zelie For She “I’m loving velvet for fall. Especially in a jewel tone,” Wilson told Bustle. “This halter dress from Zelie For She is simply gorgeous. It’s perfect for a night out and the upcoming holiday season. Plus, that slide split is everything.”

Angled Slouch Midi Dress Jibri Size 0-4 (10/12-26/28) $250 See on Jibri The fashion blogger says she loves this pick, because “it has flattering details like ruching and the color is perfect for the fall season. I can still wear this with sandals for early fall and then give it a different look with ankle boots and a moto jacket when the temperature drops.”

Awa Kimono - Zena White Nordstrom Size XS-3XL $185 See on Diarrablu Wilson says her fall go-to consists of the comfy draped dresses inspired by Japanese styles. “For fall I’m into wearing kimonos as dresses. I love how chic kimonos are.” This dress comes in size XS-3XL

Dominique Dominique Norman As a fellow plus-size gal and fashion writer, there are brands I am fiercely loyal to, like sustainable Latinx-owned brand Wray or e-commerce brand ASOS. I love muted fall colors like blacks, burnt orange, burgundy, olive green — basically, anything that gives off ‘sipping hot toddies at a pumpkin patch’ kind of vibes.

Retro Print Cocoon Dress Jibri Size 0-4 (10/12-26/28) $245 See on Jibri Jibri is one of my favorite Black-owned, plus-size brands because of their unapologetic aesthetic. From the bold print to the exaggerated silhouettes, Jibri wants to accentuate and celebrate your curves. I love a geometric print, and the color palette is perfect for fall.

Nikki Dress Black Swirl Wray Size XXS-6XL $175 See on Wray Latinx-owned brand Wray is another fav — not just for their fun and flattering designs, but for their commitment to size inclusion in the sustainable fashion space. Love to see it!

River Island Plus pleated wrap midaxi dress in mixed print ASOS Size 14-24 $100 See on ASOS I am an ASOS girlie through and through. They’ve got pages and pages of plus-size styles (many for under $100) and everything is chic and beyond trendy.

Plus Size Sliced Hem Placement Stripe Knit Midi Dress Karen Millen Size XL-XXL $290 $232 See on Karen Millen Don’t let the fringe fool you, this dress is ultra thick for cold weather. The mock turtleneck and the forest green give it fall vibes, while the geometric print and sleeveless silhouette make it a nice transitional piece. Pair it with your favorite leather jacket for extra warmth.

11 HONORÉ COLLECTION Alexia Sweater Dress Dia & Co Size 0-3 (10/12-22/24) $250 See on Dia & Co 11 Honoré designer Danielle Williams Eke understands firsthand the struggle of not being able to find luxury plus-size clothing. Her expertise has carried over to Dia & Co., where plus-size customers can find luxury pieces like this Barbiecore sweater dress.