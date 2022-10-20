Spooky season is upon us, which means that your black-only wardrobe and love of all things creepy is not only socially acceptable, but finally fashionable. Fall is a goth’s paradise for this exact reason.

Goth, or gothic style, can be traced back to the band Bauhaus in the late 1970s, later to be embodied by other musicians like Siouxsie Sioux and the Banshees, The Cure, and Joy Division.

Because of the overlap of subcultural styles of the ‘70s and ‘80s, goth tends to have some stylistic associations with punk. Due to the anarchist attitudes of the youth culture movements in fashion capitals like London and New York, the two subcultures are closely related.

That being said, goth goes beyond head-to-toe black. Even within the goth subculture, there are sub-genres that include unique aesthetics, such as rockabilly, vampire, cyber goth, Lolita, and more. And though it started in the streets, virtually every luxury designer has referenced the subculture in their runway collections, including Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen, Rei Kawakubo, and Rick Owens.

With punk having a resurgence in mainstream pop culture, goth aesthetics are currently being mixed into the wardrobes of your favorite celebrities. Beyond that, many of the most popular trends are staples of goth culture. Corsets, leather, and lace can all be attributed to the OG (original goth).

Now, take a look through ten celeb style inspirations — from icons like Kourtney Kardashian to Willow Smith — for unexpected goth and punk looks you’ll love.

Traditional Goth Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Trench coats, platform boots, and dark lipstick are fall staples already, but put together, they make a cute goth outfit.

Dark Academia Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images This style looks like it belongs in the hollowed halls of Hogwarts, but with a goth-inspired touch. Combine a classic pair of black leather boots with a black mock turtle neck and skirt or A-line dress for a moody, professor-chic look.

Romantic Goth THE FACT/ImaZinS/Getty Images Going beyond the traditional goth aesthetic, romantics focus on the sensual side. That floor length gown you’d typically save for special occasions can be spiced up with a leather corset, like Jennie from Blackpink.

Glam Goth Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian takes her role as a pop punk wife, very seriously and that has been reflected in her style. When high fashion meets The Matrix — that’s the sweet spot for a glam goth outfit, as seen here.

Gothabilly Mark Milan/GC Images/Getty Images Similar to goth, rockabilly culture also infuses music style into clothing, with references to Western rock and roll. The aesthetic includes feminine silhouettes of the 1950s, combined with a goth edginess.

Raver Goth Buda Mendes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you’re not ready to sacrifice Barbie pink for all black everything, don’t fret. Goths wear neons too. Mix your favorite brights in with black for a gothic raver aesthetic.

Punk Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images For a more de-constructed look, update your favorite leather jacket with some pins and patches. Pair with a classic band tee and Doc Martens and you have all the makings of a punk/goth outfit.

Vampy Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images This combination of textures and patterns combines some lingerie-inspired staples, like fishnet, lace, and fur — everything a vampy goth loves.

Victorian Goth Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Corsets have been everywhere since Bridgerton hit screens, but before that, Victorian goths rocked the sultry silhouette as an ode to the era. Update your usual two-piece workwear suit with a style of your own to add some edgy flair.