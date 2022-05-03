The Most Gorgeous Plus-Size Looks From The Met Gala

After plus-size influencer Jazzmyne Jay posed the question “where are all the plus people at the Met Gala?,” I took in the night’s extravagance with the same question in mind.

Even with a guest list of roughly 600 (per Anna Wintour’s famously meticulous vibe check), only a handful of fat stars attended. Interestingly, the “gilded glamour” dress code referenced a time when women’s fashion was all about curves — adding bustles to achieve a fuller posterior, hoop skirts for extra volume, and corsets that shoved breasts to the high heavens.

Though full figures were few and far between, the ones who showed up, showed out. From 14,705 images on Getty, here are the plus-size highlights of the night.