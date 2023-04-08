Podiatrists Swear By These Cheap Shoes That Are So Comfy You Can Walk In Them All Day

Contrary to popular belief, there’s a plethora of shoes that are cute and comfy. Although some style icons have been known to sacrifice function in the name of fashion, I’m here to tell you that you no longer have to choose. Recently, I’ve been on the search for shoes that prioritize long-term comfort without exacerbating foot pain.

I consulted with five experts to round up their top picks (and I even threw in a few extra-affordable pairs inspired by their favorites). If you’re looking for plantar fasciitis-approved flip-flops or sneakers with great arch support, you’re in the right place. Keep scrolling for the shoes podiatrists can’t stop recommending.

A Foot Surgeon-Approved Sneaker That’s Featherlight Mishansha Breathable Air Cushion Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon Looking for a new go-to sneaker? Dr. Dana Canuso, DPM, podiatric surgeon and founder of Dr. Canuso Skincare for Feet, recommends these shoes by Mishansha, writing, "I like these shoes because of the breathability and the arch support. They are made with similar materials to the more expensive brands." They’re available in 30 colors, feature a soft sponge lining that reduces the friction between feet, plus they have a grippy sole that’s anti-skid. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 30

A Mesh Running Shoe That’s Great For Bunions Lamincoa Lightweight Running Shoes Amazon $43 See On Amazon These running shoes pretty much do it all. Dr. Canuso explains that, "these shoes are good for heel cushion and give a nice amount of arch support, but they are also great for those with bunions and hammertoes because of the mesh toebox with no seams." They also come with a removable sock liners so you can replace them when needed. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available colors: 15

An Everyday Sneaker That Comes In Wide Sizes Avia Avi-Verge Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon Available in select wide sizes, these Avia sneakers are great if you have an active lifestyle. They’re made with all-day comfort in mind thanks to the memory foam liner and anatomical heel cradle. Dr. Canuso calls them "a great 'lasts forever' everyday walking shoe” because they “[offer] leather protection from weather, arch support, and cushion,” noting they’re “a great option for those who need a little more stability while walking." Available sizes: 6 — 12 (select wide sizes available)

Available colors: 4

A Chic-AF Slingback With Ergonomic Insoles Franco Sarto Racer Slingback Low Block Heel Amazon $100 See On Amazon Dr. Najwa Javed, DPM, a podiatrist at Silicon Valley Podiatry Group and founder of E'MAR, a doctor-designed luxury high heel company, vouches that "this style pump is a great day to night shoe” because it features “ergonomic insoles, contoured padding at key pressure points, and exceptional support for comfortable all day wear in a low heel." The angular shape will never go out of fashion and the faux leather is super-easy to keep clean. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 19

This Wedge With A Sturdy Footbed Sorel Cameron Wedge Sandals Amazon $80 See On Amazon As far as I’m concerned, a strappy sandal is always a good idea — especially when it’s made by a brand like Sorel. "The perfect summer wedge, this lightweight design is grounded by a comfortably cushioned EVA foam footbed, and finished with either a classic jute or synthetic midsole wrap,” writes Dr. Javed, adding that “The sole is [a] rocker bottom and helps with propulsive gait.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 8

A Heeled Sandal With Cushioned Insoles Seychelles Fleet Heeled Sandal Amazon $71 See On Amazon If you refuse to sacrifice comfort but you want a little lift, reach for these heeled mules. They have a timeless silhouette, so you can wear them for years to come, and a low heel that’s easy to walk in. Dr. Javed says you can "slide these on and go, knowing the cushioned insoles, open toe, and patented comfort technology will keep you looking and feeling good all night long." Plus, the criss-cross strap will hold your foot in place for a secure step. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 6

An Active Sneaker With A Breathable Design ASICS Gel-Venture 7 Running Shoes Amazon $60 See On Amazon Every closet needs a trusty running shoe — consider these ASICS yours. Dr. Gregory Alvarez, DPM, podiatrist at the Ankle and Foot Centers of America, says that "this shoe offers a lightweight, breathable design with a sockliner for extra cushioning and support.” In addition to that, it “has a rugged outsole which is great for traction on uneven surfaces and the midfoot area provides extra stability." Available sizes: 5 — 11.5

Available colors: 19

The Ultimate Walking Shoe With Memory Foam Skechers Go Walk 5-True Sneaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon These aren’t your average comfortable sneakers — they’re genuinely better. "This lightweight and flexible sneaker is designed to provide maximum comfort with its memory foam insole and breathable mesh upper,” Dr. Alvarez says, adding that “It also has a responsive midsole cushioning system that absorbs impact while providing extra bounce as you walk” and “the durable rubber sole ensures stability on any terrain.” Available sizes: 5 — 11 (select wide sizes available)

Available colors: 11

An Ultra-Light Performance Sneaker For Working Out Brooks Adrenaline GTS 20 Running Shoe Amazon $150 See On Amazon To all my athletes (or anyone who wants to look like an athlete), this one’s for you. These are great running shoes if you’re looking for the right amount of stability and support. "These shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, midsole cushioning technology that provides adaptive support, and an efficient outsole to provide extra stability,” confirms Dr. Alvarez. “The lightweight design makes them comfortable enough for all-day wear.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 18

This Running Shoe That Keeps You Cool & Dry adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoes Amazon $53 See On Amazon This is the easiest sneaker to slip into. The sock-like construction hugs the foot and its mesh lining is featherlight. "This shoe has a breathable mesh upper keeps your feet cool even after long wear while the foam insole provides extra cushioning. The Cloudfoam outsole absorbs impact but still gives you plenty of grip," confirms Dr. Alvarez. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 4

These Lightweight New Balances With Extra Grip New Balance FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon This New Balance sneaker combines comfort, support, and simplicity. Dr. Alvarez confirms “its lightweight mesh upper and foam insole provide cushioning while the rubber sole gives you superior traction even when the terrain gets rough." It also comes with memory foam inserts that feel softer with every step. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 19

A Sporty Oxford With Cushioned Footbeds Clarks Un Rio Tie Oxford Amazon $93 See On Amazon On the search for a preppy pick? These oxfords are it! Dr. Christopher R. Sforzo, MD is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon sharing recommendations on behalf of his practice, Sforzo | Dillingham | Stewart Orthopedics + Sports Medicine, which treats the upper and lower extremities. Sforzo speaks highly of Clarks, noting the brand’s “cushioned OrthoLite footbed.” Although his original recommendation is sold out in most sizes, he dubs this alternative “a great choice” for similar features including “a breathable leather upper and adjustable lace-up closure,” noting that “it has received positive reviews for its comfort, durability, and style.” Available sizes: 5 — 9 (select wide sizes available)

Available colors: 9

This Running Shoe Hard-To-Fit Feet Will Love New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 V11 Running Shoe Amazon $135 See On Amazon Offering narrow, wide, and regular sizing, these New Balance sneakers are everything. Dr. Sforzo likes that "this running shoe features a Fresh Foam midsole for plush cushioning and support” and adds that “The breathable mesh upper and durable rubber outsole provides traction and stability for running or walking." For a sleek look that keeps your foot secure all day, add these to your cart ASAP. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 26

These Data-Driven Sneakers That Support Your Arches Skechers Arch Fit Keep It Up Sneaker Amazon $70 See On Amazon This sneaker was actually designed by a podiatrist based on thousands of foot scans, so you’re definitely in good hands with this pick. It’s super cushy, temperature-controlled with air-cool design and shock absorbent. Dr. Sforzo recommends this sneaker by Skechers because it “has a supportive Arch Fit insole and cushioned midsole for maximum comfort and stability. The slip-on design and breathable mesh upper make it easy to wear for all-day comfort." Available sizes: 5 — 11 (select wide sizes available)

Available colors: 19

A Sneaker Designed Specifically For Running Brooks Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe Amazon $140 See On Amazon Lalitha Bhowani-McSorley, physical therapist and owner of Brentwood Physiotherapy Clinic Calgary, says she’s "an advocate for shoes that protect our feet and gait” and shared “the exact shoes I recommend to my patients.” These sneakers by Brooks are a great option, according to Bhowani-McSorley, because “they are made with a lightweight, breathable mesh material and are available in a variety of colors and styles.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 23

These Nikes With Shock Absorption Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoes Amazon $100 See On Amazon Nike is known for their tried-and-true styles — and these sneakers are no exception. Bhowani-McSorley points out that “these shoes feature a plush, cushioned sole that provides excellent shock absorption,” adding, “they are a neutral designed for both running and casual wear.” Whether you’re working out or use these sneakers for everyday errands, once you put these on you’ll wonder why you didn’t buy them sooner. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 31

A Chunky Sneaker With A Secure Fit Skechers Sport Premium Sneaker Amazon $67 See On Amazon Bhowani-McSorley provides a budget-friendly option with these Skechers, saying, “I like these because they are often more affordable than the above two I mentioned.” That doesn’t mean they lack features, however. These shoes are not only fashionable (the chunky sneaker trend isn’t going away anytime soon), but also super-functional. Their thick two-inch soles paired with a shock-absorbing outsole provides superior stability. Plus, they’re made of 100% leather, so they’ll wear well over time. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 13

Inspired By The Experts Although it’s worth the extra money to invest in a good shoe, your budget might not always agree. The styles below have been hand-picked for their features that match our experts’ recommendations — all at an affordable price.

These Running Shoes With A Wide Toe Box BRONAX Wide Toe Box Road Running Shoes Amazon $50 See On Amazon Meet the sneaker that will never fail you. These running shoes are super-spacious, which makes them ideal if you have a wider foot. The mesh upper provide breathability that keeps sweat at bay. Plus, the foam collar provides a secure fit around your ankle. Available sizes: 5.5 Wide — 11 Wide

Available colors: 7

A Leopard Sandal That Supports Your Arches UTENAG Arch Support Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon For those sweltering days or when you need a trusty around-the-house shoe, these flip-flops are perfect. They are contoured to hug your feet and provide excellent arch support. The bottoms are made of foam with a hint of texture that keeps your foot secure, and the heel cup gives you some extra stability. These are also a great option if you need an easy shoe to slip on if you’re recovering from surgery. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 37

These Breathable Ballet Flats With Hidden Support OKABASHI Samantha Ballet Flat Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’ve been on the search for the perfect ballet flat, you should seriously consider these shoes for your next purchase. The breathable upper allows plenty of airflow to keep your feet cool and dry. They offer deep heel cups that align the spine and slight arch support underneath. They include a cushioned footbed for a little extra bounce, while the round-toe silhouette is undeniably chic. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 3

A Surprisingly Luxe Clog DREAM PAIRS Soft Footbed Clogs Amazon $30 See On Amazon Need an office-approved option? These clogs offer a balance of form and function. They’re suitable for wider feet thanks to the roomy round-toe design. The latex insoles provide arch support, and the padded heel gives you added comfort for the days you’re on your feet. Pair these with trousers and you’re set for your next meeting. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 5

These Barefoot Sneakers With A Wide Toe Box WHITIN Barefoot & Minimalist Shoes Amazon $44 See On Amazon If you prefer a barely-there feel when it comes to footwear, try out these minimalist sneakers. The wide toe box allows the foot to move freely while the canvas material provides breathability. There’s a zero-drop, non-elevated sole which encourages natural posture and balance while you’re walking. It feels like you’re essentially barefoot when you wear these. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 13

A Low Heel You Could Walk Miles In DREAM PAIRS Closed Toe Chunky High Heels Amazon $28 See On Amazon Yes, they do make heels that are cute and comfortable. These DREAM PAIRS slingbacks prove that you don’t have to sacrifice style ever again. They feature a low, chunky, three-inch heel that makes walking around in these super easy. With an adjustable strap and padded insoles that complement the square toe, you’ll want to strut around in these all day. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 6

These Super-Comfy Flatform Crocs Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedges Amazon $47 See On Amazon It’s no secret that Crocs are undeniably comfortable — these wedges especially. They feature a thick, contoured foam footbed that provide all the support you could need. The back strap is adjustable so it hugs your ankle at your preferred level of tightness, plus they’re water-friendly which make them a good option in wetter climates. (Or by the pool.) Available sizes: 4 — 11

Available colors: 7

A Flexible Ballet Flat With Great Arch Support Naturalizer Flexy Ballet Flats Amazon $53 See On Amazon Looking for a ballet flat that feels like it was made for your feet? These Naturalizer flats basically were. Featuring a cushioned footbed with arch support and proprietary comfort technology, the insole relieves any foot pressure you might have. There’s a slight heel for a little extra lift, plus an anti-slip outsole and cushioning around the heel. You’ll never want to take these off. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 11

A Slide Sandal That Mold To Your Foot AEROTHOTIC Memory Foam Cork Footbed Slides Amazon $44 See On Amazon These sandals are so comfortable you’ll want to wear them every day. They have a thick footbed with solid arch support that molds to your foot thanks to the memory foam cork. The adjustable straps guarantee you’ll find the right fit, plus they create a secure hold. A heel cup add stability to keep your foot from slipping out the back. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 18

An Easy Slipper With A Sturdy Heel INMINPIN Unisex Slippers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Slide into these slippers and your feet will thank you. They relieve any foot pain thanks to the arch support and cushioned insoles. The sturdy heel stabilizes your stance, and they have non-slip outsoles that give an extra grippy feel. Whether you wear them around the house or out-and-about, they’re versatile enough to wear with anything. Available sizes: 6 — 15

Available colors: 17

This Breathable Boat Shoe With Cushy Footbed JABASIC Flat Boat Shoes Amazon $33 See On Amazon These boat shoes keep your feet cool and dry thanks to the perforated design. The soft memory foam insole gives you that extra pep in your step, while the contoured footbed hugs your feet with every step so it literally feels like you’re walking on clouds. Oh, not to mention, they’re thoroughly slip-resistant so you don’t have to worry about those watered-down decks or sidewalks. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 4

A Classic Ballet Flat With Memory Foam Padding Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you want a timeless shoe without dishing out major dough, Amazon Essentials makes these ballet flats for just $20. The classic look goes with any outfit and these are gently elasticized, so you can stretch into them without a struggle. They feature memory foam lining and a heel pad that provides maximum ankle cushion. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 34