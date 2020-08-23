36 Polished Tops & Dresses Under $35 That Are Really Just Loungewear

Now that staying home more often has become, well, the norm, tops and dresses that double as loungewear are more necessary than ever. Soft and often made with free-flowing material, loungewear can make you feel like you never took off your pajamas while still allowing you to appear put together. With that being said, you can never have too many of the polished pieces presented on this list.

These picks will help you effortlessly get through your next virtual meeting, trek to the grocery store, and watch your favorite TV show on the sofa (or all three, one after another). Many of them are easy to clean at home in the wash and throw on in a pinch — and they're beyond comfortable.

To give you a helping hand, I've compiled a list of must-have loungewear tops and dresses that are sure to become your new faves. Whether you favor maxi dresses, shorter frocks, or a collection of comfy tops and leggings, this listicle is full of cozy and affordable loungewear options for you.

Plus, they're all priced under $35 and are available on Amazon — and that means you can get them without ever leaving your house or breaking the bank. I mean, it certainly doesn't get any better than that.

1 A Pleat-Front Sweatshirt With A Boat Neckline Daily Ritual Draped Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See on Amazon How cute is the draped sweatshirt? It features a pleat-front design and a sleek boat neckline. Made of smooth brushed materials, it can be dressed up or down with your favorite bottoms and shoes as needed. This top comes in six colors like gray, peach, olive, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2 This Sweatshirt Dress That's The Best Of Both Worlds Goodthreads Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $34 See on Amazon This sweatshirt dress is the ideal hybrid of two key pieces. It offers the comfort and warmth of your favorite, lived-in sweatshirt while providing the polished look of a dress. Made of cotton, elastane, and modal, it''s soft, cozy, and simple to put on with your favorite footwear. This dress is available in an assortment of colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3 A Bodycon Dress That Comes In A Variety Of Styles & Colors NSQTBA Bodycon Dress Amazon $24 See on Amazon Soft and chic at the same time, this bodycon dress will have you out of the door in less than five minutes. Just add your favorite shoes and sneakers, and you'll be all set. It's made with polyester and spandex and comes in a variety colors. Plus, the ruched sides and criss-cross bottom give it a fashionable look while remaining easy to match with accessories. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

4 A V-Neck Jersey Dress With Ruched Sides & A Criss-Cross Bottom Daily Ritual V-Neck Dress Amazon $19 See on Amazon Made of a smooth and cozy jersey-like material, this v-neck dress can effortlessly transform your look from day to night. It features a curved, mid-length hemline and can be dressed up or down with the addition of your favorite shoes and accessories. This style is offered in several colors and will fit well into any wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

5 A Basic Tunic That Comes In An Array Of Colors Daily Ritual Split-Hem Tunic Amazon $26 See on Amazon This long-sleeve tunic is soft, cozy, and pairs well with just about anything. It's made of jersey-like fabric and features a split hem for a loose and comfortable fit. This top is offered in six colors and can be tossed in the washing machine for quick and simple laundering. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

6 The Plus-Size Dress With Stylish 3-Quarter Sleeves Amazon Essentials Plus Size Boat Neck Dress Amazon $25 See on Amazon Great for work or play, this plus-size dress features a boat-neck design with long, three-quarter sleeves. It's made of rayon and elastane for supreme comfort and can be tossed in the washer for hassle-free cleaning. This style comes in four colors and is also available with black and white stripes. Available sizes: 1X- 6X

7 A V-Neck T-Shirt Dress With A Cute Front Knot Berryou Knot Twist Dress Amazon $23 See on Amazon Soft and breathable, this short-sleeve mini dress is great for everyday wear. It features a V-neck top with a cutout strap for added detail — and there's a front twist knot for some added style at the bottom. This design comes in many colors and patterns, and it should be hand-washed for the best care. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

8 A Flare Dress That Can Be Easily Layered The Drop Flare Dress Amazon $35 See on Amazon This stylish flare dress is made of viscose and elastane for a stretchy top and a flowing skirt, providing unbeatable comfort. The tank design makes it a great piece for layering while the midi length allows you to pair it with any boot, sneaker, shoe, or sandal. It's offered in pink and black for your choosing — and did I mention that it also has side pockets? Available sizes: XX-Small - XX-Large

9 This Soft Pencil Dress With Side Pockets & A Cinched Waist Moyabo Wrapped Dress Amazon $31 See on Amazon This pencil dress is great for the office, weekend outings, or just hanging out around the house. It features a rounded neckline, a cinched elastic waistband, three-quarter sleeves, and stylish hip pockets — and since it's made with 95% cotton, it's a breathable loungewear must-have. There are many patterns and colors available for your choosing. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

10 A Soft Plus-Size Sweatshirt With A Rounded Neckline Daily Ritual Plus Size Pull Over Amazon $21 See on Amazon This terry cotton and modal pullover sweatshirt is sure to become your new favorite on relaxing days. The plus-size top is soft and made with curved side slits for styling and added comfort. It comes in two cool colors and along with striped pattern, and it can be cleaned in the washing machine for your convenience. Available sizes: 1X - 7X

11 The Wrap-Front Sweater That's Perfect For Causal Outings NSQTBA Knit Pullover Amazon $26 See on Amazon Made of breathable and lightweight waffle-knit fabric, this wrap-front sweater is a must-have for casual outings. The top can be dressed up or down with jeans and boots, or it can be thrown on with leggings for a relaxed around-the-house feel. This style is machine washable, and it's offered in several colors and color-block designs. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

12 This Slouchy Pullover Turtleneck With Dolman Sleeves Daily Ritual Women's Slouchy Pullover Top Amazon $25 See on Amazon This slouchy turtleneck is both soft and simple to wear. It's another pick that's made with jersey-like fabric, and it has a relaxed fit that features loose dolman sleeves and a draping neckline. Offered in a large assortment of colors, this top is sure to become a major staple in your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

13 The V-Neck T-Shirt Dress That Helps You Get Ready In A Snap Daily Ritual T-Shirt Dress Amazon $21 See on Amazon This V-neck T-shirt dress is a one-stop-shop when it comes to getting dressed in a hurry. You can toss it on and pair it with your favorite sandals or sneakers for a quick outfit, and then you can add a jacket or sweater for added style. It's made with rayon and elastane, so expect nothing but soft fabric that can be tossed into the washer and worn over and over again. There are several colors available. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

14 The Charming Flutter-Sleeve Blouse That Dresses Up Any Outfit Goodthreads Flutter Sleeve Top Amazon $20 See on Amazon The flutter sleeves on this top add a fancy twist on the classic T-shirt. The blouse itself is made with cotton and modal that's super for on the skin, and it can be worn easily to dress up any pair of pants, jeans, or shorts. It's offered in two solid colors and two stripe patterns. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

15 A Cap-Sleeve Tunic Dress With Tiered Ruffles KIRUNDO Flowy Pleated Dress Amazon $26 See on Amazon Wear this cap-sleeved tunic dress during any outing with ease. It's made with a soft blend of polyester and rayon — and it features a tiered, ruffled style with a flounced hemline. This design comes in four colors to choose from: white, black, navy, and wine red. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

16 A Swing T-Shirt That Pairs Well With Leggings & More Amazon Essentials Scoopneck Swing Tee Amazon $13 See on Amazon This cozy swing tee is sure to become your new favorite when it comes to loungewear. It boats a loose, relaxed fit and is highlighted with a scoop neckline. It also has an asymmetrical hemline with short sleeves. Toss it on with any of your favorite shorts, leggings, or jeans for a quick and easy outfit. This top is machine washable and offered in various colors and prints for your choosing. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

17 A Stretchy V-Neck Sweater That's Made With Wool Goodthreads V-Neck Sweater Amazon $31 See on Amazon When the colder weather comes, it's always nice to have a cozy sweater to snuggle up in. This V-neck style can be layered over other tops or worn alone — and since it's made with both wool and spandex, it's both warm and stretchy. It features a longline design that pairs easily with leggings or jeans, and it even looks great with shorts or skirts. This top, which should be washed by hand only, is offered in a large selection of colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large.

18 A Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $26 See on Amazon How effortless is this short-sleeve maxi dress? It's made with a rayon and elastane blend, and it's easy to slip on whether you're staying indoors or headed out on the town. The scoop neckline is simple and stylish while the length goes great with sandals, sneakers, boots, and even slippers. It's offered in various colors and patterns and can be easily laundered in your washing machine. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

19 This Simple, Soft Top With A Fancy Side Knot Lark & Ro Side Knot Top Amazon $13 See on Amazon Get a little fancy with this side-knot top. It features a simple crew neckline and a hip-length finish with the added touch of sass in a gathered side knot. Made of rayon and spandex, this top is just the thing you need to feel comfy and polished on any day. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

20 A Plus-Size V-Neck Top That Feels Like Smooth Jersey Material Daily Ritual Plus Size V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $16 See on Amazon This striped V-neck shirt is made of soft rayon and elastane that feels like sooth jersey material, and comes in a simple navy- and white-striped design that pairs well with many things. The long sleeves make it great for colder conditions, and you can wear it with your favorite jeans or leggings. Available sizes: 1X - 7X

21 This Loose-Fitting Tank Sweater That's Easy To Pair With Denim Biucly Knit Tank Amazon $18 See on Amazon This soft knit tank is sure to become a major staple in your wardrobe. It has a loose, comfortable fit and is highlighted by a scoop neckline and spaghetti strap styling. This long tank is offered in various colors for your selection, and it's super easy to pair with denim jackets. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

22 The Plus-Size Turtleneck Dress That Goes With Everything Daily Ritual Plus Size Turtle Neck Dress Amazon $18 See on Amazon This cute and simple turtleneck dress is sure to turn head wherever you go. It's made of acrylic, rayon, and spandex — and it's designed with a relaxed fit and long sleeves. This design can be paired sneakers, sandals, boots, or heels to be dressed up or down for any occasion. Plus, it's machine washable. Available sizes: 1X- 6X

23 The Cotton Shirt Dress With A Collar & Convenient Pockets MANAIXUAN Shirt Dress Amazon $26 See on Amazon Pair this loose-fitting shirt dress with your favorite sandals, boots, or sneakers to create a new look every time. Made with a collar and pockets, this long-sleeve dress offers an immediately polished appearance with little to no effort (which certainly sounds a win-win situation to me). Several colors are available. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

24 A V-Neck Terry Cotton Tank Top That Can Easily Be Layered Daily Ritual Terry V-Neck Tank Amazon $19 See on Amazon Soft and lightweight enough to be worn alone or layered under sweaters and jackets, this terry tank top is a much-needed essential to add to your closet. It comes in many colors and is machine washable for simple maintenance. Plus, it comes in six colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

25 An Empire Waist T-Shirt Dress With Pockets DB MOON Empire Waist Dress Amazon $22 See on Amazon This empire waist dress has a calve-length hem and casual T-shirt sleeves, making it easy to wear with pretty much any accessories. It's also made of rayon and spandex and has pockets for additional comfort and convenience. There are several colors and patterns available, including floral prints. Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

26 The Tunic Tank With A Sheer V-Neck Lined With Mesh SAMPEEL Tunic Tank Top Amazon $18 See on Amazon Loose-fitting and cozy, this tunic tank is made of rayon and spandex for ultimate comfort against your skin. It has a sheer V-neck opening and fashionable side slits — and it comes in a variety of colors and patterns. However, many of them don't boast a mesh neckline like this one does. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

27 A Halter Tank Top With A Racerback Design LouKeith Halter Top Amazon $15 See on Amazon It doesn't get much more comfortable than this racerback tank. Since it's made of mostly cotton (and a little bit of spandex), it's super soft and stretchy. It also boasts a halter-top front and can be worn tucked in or out of your favorite bottoms. Several solid colors are available, along with stripes and animal print. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

28 This Soft & Stretchy Racerback Maxi Dress With Built-In Side Pockets GRECERELLE Racerback Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See on Amazon Made with functional side pockets, this maxi dress is high on comfort and style. The column silhouette reaches the floor while the racerback design offers a snug fit. It comes in various colors and patterns that are perfect for any outing, including floral prints. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

29 A Waffle-Knit Tank Top That Can Be Layered Under Your Favorite Jackets IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit V-Neck Amazon $20 See on Amazon This V-neck waffle-knit tank is suitable for layering with a denim jacket or wearing solo paired with your favorite bottoms. It's made of polyester and spandex for a soft and stretchy fit, all while the curved hemline offers a bit of added style. This top is offered in various colors and designs. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

30 The A-Line Dress With Adjustable Spaghetti Straps YATHON A-Line Dress Amazon $28 See on Amazon This A-line dress is great to have on-hand for any situation. It's lightweight, soft, stretchy, and suitable for both casual and dressier outings. Made with functional pockets, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a gathered upper half, there are so many qualities to love. Choose your favorite of the many patterns and colors available. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

31 A Flowing Tank Top With Double Spaghetti Straps Zeagoo Flowy Tank Amazon $20 See on Amazon Rock this flowing tank with all of your favorite bottoms. It's made with a soft combination of rayon and spandex, and it boasts stylish double straps along with a V-shaped neckline. It's super lightweight and comes in many colors, all of which have double straps as well. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

32 This Plus-Size Cold-Shoulder Blouse That Comes In Various Patterns Allegrace Plus Size Cold Shoulder Tunic Amazon $20 See on Amazon You'll feel both sweet and edgy while wearing this cold-shoulder blouse. The plus-size tunic comes with a longline hem, while the V-neck top leaves room for your favorite necklaces. Offered in a large variety of patterns and colors, this top is suitable for many occasions whether you're wearing jeans, leggings, or anything in between. Available sizes: 1X - 4X

33 The Striped Tunic Dress With Ruffled Short Sleeves Floerns Tunic Dress Amazon $20 See on Amazon Designed with ruffled short sleeves and a round neckline, this striped tunic dress is simple to throw on and wear to dinner or stay home and watch movies in. It's made of rayon, polyester, and spandex, making it super comfortable to wear. This style comes in several colors to choose from, all of which boast striped designs. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

34 An Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress With Functional Pockets VERABENDI Off Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $26 See on Amazon This off-the-shoulder maxi dress — which is made of soft rayon and spandex — has a ruffled cut-off top and two functional side pockets within the long, draping skirt. It's offered in several colors and patterns and has over 1,300 five-start reviews on Amazon. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

35 A Waffle-Textured Top With A Button-Up Front Glanzition Henley Shirt Amazon $18 See on Amazon Toss this waffle-textured T-shirt on with your best jeans, shorts, or skirt for casual head-to-toe look. The half-button front adds style while giving the option of wearing it opened or closed, and short sleeves make it perfect for spring or fall weather. This top comes in various colors and will undoubtedly become a staple in your wardrobe. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large